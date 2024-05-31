Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

The plan going forward for David Carney to get his Wolves howling again

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 31 2024 - 2:27pm, first published 2:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wolves attacker Yagoub Mustafa has been key to David Carney's plans in recent weeks. Picture by Anna Warr
Wolves attacker Yagoub Mustafa has been key to David Carney's plans in recent weeks. Picture by Anna Warr

Wollongong Wolves coach David Carney is confident his team can turn its form slump around and make a push for finals football.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.