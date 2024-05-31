The plan going forward for David Carney to get his Wolves howling again

Wollongong Wolves coach David Carney is confident his team can turn its form slump around and make a push for finals football.
In recent weeks, Carney has deployed a different formation to the one Wolves fans are used to seeing in order to put further emphasis on his fullbacks being involved in the attack, a role Walter Scott - now at A-League club Macarthur - thrived in last season.
This has seen 2024 off-season signing Yagoub Mustafa - an attacker by trade - deployed in the right-back role in order to get the team playing the way Carney wants.
On face value, results have not been positive since the formation change with three losses in succession in the National Premier League NSW Men's competition. But Carney said he had full faith in his side, no matter how they line up in their upcoming home clash against Sydney United.
"I want to get back to where the fullbacks can bomb on and that's where we've put Yagoub there and it's been good," Carney said.
"I think losing Walter Scott just before the window closed was a massive loss for us. You bring a player in and you get him performing and get his confidence up, and then he moves on to the A-League which is a great credit to us as a club to produce A-League players, but it's disappointing for us because he was so vital.
"So it's sort of tinkering with the players as well. In the modern game, fullbacks are so important. It's not like it used to be. They are very important for the team, especially in the way we want to play.
"But I think this weekend for Albert Butler and expecting a bit of rain, I think we'll probably go a little bit more physical up top and might got back to our other formation. But we'll see how the boys are looking and go from there."
United - coached by former Socceroos great Zeljko Kalac - will prove a tough test for the Wolves, but certainly a match they can win as they proved in a 2-1 round two win against the same opponent.
Though the form book is a little different from when it was back then. Last round against Marconi, the Wolves made the worst possible start and as a result, were down 2-0 at half-time. Carney said his team were looking to avoid another slow start this week.
"I think we killed ourselves in the first five minutes [against Marconi] conceding the sloppy goal," he said.
"Especially against Marconi, a decent side who I thought were there for the taking. But we just seemed a bit flat, which is not something I can say often about the team. But the boys have been working hard this weekend to put it right for Sunday.
"There's no reason why we can't go on a run. We've got the team to do it, everyone's fit, everyone's ready to go, and everyone's got belief. We've just got to get our confidence back.
"We're getting better and better, just got a lot to play for. So if we go on a run, hopefully we get into that top six.
"Sydney United are a big club like we are and they've had a decent season so far, so they'll look to continue on that. I know Kalac pretty well, so I know he'll have them fired up. So it'll be a good game."
Kickoff for the match on Sunday, June 2 will be 3pm at Albert Butler Memorial Park.
