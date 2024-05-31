Almost 200 house fires in the Illawarra inspires new program to save lives

Almost 200 house fires in the Illawarra during a three-month period have left firefighters pleading with people to help them help you.
Homes have been destroyed, decades of memories lost and livelihoods torched during a horror winter period of 2023.
Most fires were in the Wollongong local government area at 147, followed by Shellharbour (38) and Kiama (9).
Around half of the homes that burnt did not have a working smoke alarm.
Corrimal firefighter Paul Dorin is so concerned about the devastation and complacency of people thinking "it won't happen to me" that he created Smoke Alarm Action Day on June 1, and it's already been adopted in other parts of Australia.
Winter is the peak time for house fires and subsequent fatalities and injuries - in NSW last year, there were 1080 house fires during the three-month period, nine people died and 115 were injured.
Smoke Alarm Action Day urges people to put a new battery in their smoke alarm, or install an alarm if you don't have one. If you can't do it or can't afford it, firefighters offer free home fire safety checks where they'll install smoke alarms free of charge and provide fire safety advice.
Fire and Rescue NSW Corrimal Captain Dorin said most people don't die from the flames, usually the smoke does that while they're fast asleep.
If you don't have a smoke alarm, during the night you should be sleeping with one eye open.- Fire and Rescue NSW Corrimal Captain Paul Dorin
"If you don't have a smoke alarm, during the night you should be sleeping with one eye open, because it's [fire and smoke] not going to wake you up. It's [smoke] going to put you in your deepest sleep and before you know it, it's just too late," he said.
"It takes seconds to test a smoke alarm, which could be the seconds that save your life or your family's life getting out."
Cpt Dorin is so keen to get people to install a smoke alarm in their home that he's recruited sports stars - Jayden Su'a (Dragons) and Blake Lawrie (Dragons), Keeley Davis (Roosters/NSW Blues), Tom Burgess (Rabbitohs), Suia Wong (Roosters) and Maddy Turner (Swifts) - to help spread his message.
Cpt Dorin's Smoke Alarm Action Day has been adopted by firefighters in Victoria, Western Australia, Northern Territory thanks to support from FRNSW Illawarra Superintendent Peter Church.
FRNSW Illawarra Acting Superintendent Daniel Vrckoski praised Cpt Dorin for his months of work that brought the program to fruition.
"He's put in countless hours of work," he said.
Wollongong had the sixth highest number of winter fires in NSW during 2023, behind Canterbury-Bankstown (243), Sydney (241), Central Coast (235), Blacktown (228) and the Northern Beaches in Sydney (151).
Firefighters are so concerned about the number of house fires in the Illawarra, they've teamed up with the Illawarra Mercury to provide free smoke alarms (including free installation) and fire safety advice for residents.
There is no catch, the smoke alarm is free and so is the fire safety advice.
If you're reading this story on your mobile phone click here to book, otherwise scan the QR code above to request a free smoke alarm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.