Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Almost 200 house fires in the Illawarra inspires new program to save lives

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
June 1 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire and Rescue NSW Acting Superintendent Daniel Vrckoski, Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery, Corrimal Captain Paul Dorin and firefighter Chloe Heyman promoting the inaugural Smoke Alarm Action Day on June 1, 2024. Picture by Robert Peet
Fire and Rescue NSW Acting Superintendent Daniel Vrckoski, Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery, Corrimal Captain Paul Dorin and firefighter Chloe Heyman promoting the inaugural Smoke Alarm Action Day on June 1, 2024. Picture by Robert Peet

Almost 200 house fires in the Illawarra during a three-month period have left firefighters pleading with people to help them help you.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.