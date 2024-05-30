Fire erupts in multi-storey car park at Wollongong Hospital

Authorities are investigating after a fire ignited in a multi-storey car park at Wollongong Hospital.
Staff first became aware of the blaze about midday on Wednesday, May 19 after fire alarms started ringing within the health facility.
Firefighters rushed to the scene and found rubbish had been set alight in the stairwell of a car park, Fire and Rescue NSW Wollongong Station Officer Dave Gill said.
Nobody was injured during the fire emergency.
"The fire alarm triggers an evacuation warning when smoke is detected," Illawarra Hospitals Group general manager Nicole Sheppard said.
"As the fire was contained within the stairwell, a coordinated evacuation was not required."
Firefighters extinguished the fire and Ms Sheppard said there was no damage to the building.
"There was no damage to the building, however doors to the stairwell have been temporarily left open under the supervision of car park staff to ventilate remaining smoke and odor," she said.
The fire is now being investigated by health authority staff.
