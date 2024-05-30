Calderwood's alleged $1m cannabis ring

Ten Vietnamese nationals have been arrested after detectives swooped on a Calderwood property and dismantled an alleged $1 million cannabis network.
The State Crime Command's drug and firearms squad, with assistance from Raptor squad detectives and Lake Illawarra police, raided a 11 hectare property on Calderwood Road at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, May 29 where they allegedly found the six men and four women.
Our court reporter, Grace Crivellaro, has the full story.
