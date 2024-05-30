Renewable energy critical for 3300 Port Kembla jobs in green metal shift

The Illawara's chance to secure 3300 steel jobs and take a slice of the $122 billion green metals market is dependent upon access to cheap and reliable renewable energy.
This challenge is spelt out in the federal government's new consultation paper on green metals, including green iron and steel.
The paper will be launched by Industry minister Ed Husic at the BlueScope steelworks on Friday, where the 3300 people who work at the steelworks will have a direct stake in Australia's ability to tap into global demand for green metals.
"The mighty Illawarra has steel in its spine, steel-making know-how running through its veins and 3,300 steelworkers making a vital contribution to the local and national economy," Mr Husic said.
"That's 3,300 Illawarra families with a direct stake in green metals and a Future Made in Australia, not to mention their friends and neighbours who indirectly benefit from the operation at Port Kembla."
By 2040, the global demand for green steel and other green metals is expected to be worth $122 billion to Australia.
But even with the Illawarra's nearly 100 year history of steelmaking, there is no guarantee the region will be at the centre of this new industry in Australia, with funds flowing to early green iron demonstration plants in the Pilbara and Gladstone.
In the Illawarra, money is instead being directed towards carbon based steelmaking, with BlueScope securing a one year extension to its existing coal supply agreement with the new owner of the Appin and Dendrobium mines, with the potential to extend further.
Bluescope is also investing $1.15 billion on relining blast furnace no. 6, which it describes as a "bridge" to low carbon steelmaking.
What distinguishes the Pilbara and Gladstone from the Illawarra is ready access to large supplies of renewable energy, a critical component for green metals, the paper sets out.
"As large energy users, metals producers rely on long-term energy cost certainty. The high energy intensity of these processes means Australia's future competitiveness and comparative advantage is highly dependent on the long-term costs of renewable energy and hydrogen."
To bridge this gap, the government announced in the budget a $2 billion hydrogen production tax incentive, and is exploring whether a similar incentive could be applied to green metals.
"The government is considering whether production or investment incentives would be an appropriate way to unlock private investment at scale in the development of a domestic green metals industry," the report outlines.
"A production incentive could be designed as an incentive per tonne of green iron, steel, alumina or aluminium produced, or could subsidise categories of capital or operating expenditure."
In addition to these supply incentives, the paper proposes demand-driven alternatives, however these would largely be led by the private sector outside of government procurement decisions.
The consultation paper is now open for feedback.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.