New builds 'don't stack up' as Illawarra housing targets challenge industry

The Illawarra will need to find an additional 1500 tradies at a time of construction industry skills shortages to build the homes it needs to reach newly set targets, but that may only be the first challenge.
On Wednesday, the Minns government set new targets for each of the Illawarra LGAs as part of a state-wide push to increase supply to put downward pressure on rents and mortgages.
Described as ambitious and difficult, the target will require an additional 13,900 homes, apartments and townhouses to be built in the next five years, a significant increase on current completion rates.
While Shellharbour will only need to build an additional 30 homes than it delivered in 2022, Wollongong will need to build an extra 1096 dwellings, according to figures from the Urban Development Institute of Australia.
But the largest increase will be in Kiama, where the LGA will need to more than double the number it built in the 12 months to June 2022, the most recent year that completion data are available, and build 180 new homes per year for the next five years.
Construction industry figures said it would be a challenge for the Illawarra to meet this target, given existing cost pressures in the building sector were making new builds less and less viable.
A large part of the cost is labour, with wages and associated costs making up 20 to 30 per cent of the total cost of building, depending on the project.
KPMG urban economist Terry Rawnsley said the Illawarra would need an additional 1500 workers to meet the targets, but at the same time every other region would be competing for the same workers.
"The good thing is that the Illawarra has reached that number of workers in previous spikes in the construction cycle," he said.
"But everywhere is going to be competing for that same limited pool of tradies and construction workers. You've done it in the past, but this time is going to be a touch more difficult."
The need was spread across the trades involved in construction work, from carpenters to project managers, but even if projects find the right workers to break ground, the challenge is to get the project to break even.
"Developers are finding it really hard to make projects commercially viable," Mr Rawnsley said.
In its latest half yearly update, Frasers Property - which is developing the Waterfront at Shell Cove among other projects around Australia - reported that even though there was an undersupply of housing, developers were finding it difficult to make sure projects stacked up commercially.
"Increases and delays in construction cost are impacting delivery and viability of built-form product," the Singaporean-owned developer said in its May update.
On the ground, that is something that Jennifer Macquarie, director at Illawarra developer Fountaindale Group, sees every day.
Ms Macqurie said that a third of a project's cost came from government fees and charges, particularly on new builds in areas like West Dapto.
Developers pay $80,000 per dwelling in West Dapto in developer contributions to Wollongong City Council, to cover the cost of roads and other shared infrastructure. These are on top of payments to bodies such as Sydney Water for utility connections, which could increase the cost of a new home by up to $16,000 in the Illawarra.
When it comes to multistorey apartment blocks, which are supposed to cover the bulk of the additional housing in the new targets, finding a builder willing to take on projects was a challenge.
"There's less and less builders available to work in that category of construction, and it's becoming extremely costly and challenging to get consultants in that field," Ms Macquarie said.
While Ms Macqurie acknowledged the work that the NSW Building Commissioner was doing was needed, it had raised the risk profile and further compliance had added to what were already complex projects.
"It doesn't stack up in a lot of cases."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.