Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business

New builds 'don't stack up' as Illawarra housing targets challenge industry

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 30 2024 - 5:28pm, first published 5:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jennifer Macqurie (insert) said one third of the cost of building a new home in Calderwood was due to council and other government fees and charges. Picture supplied/Adam McLean
Jennifer Macqurie (insert) said one third of the cost of building a new home in Calderwood was due to council and other government fees and charges. Picture supplied/Adam McLean

The Illawarra will need to find an additional 1500 tradies at a time of construction industry skills shortages to build the homes it needs to reach newly set targets, but that may only be the first challenge.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.