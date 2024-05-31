Get a sneak peek at the pieces up for grabs at Thirroul Art Show

A forecast for heavy rain may have led to the cancellation of Thirroul's seaside festival at the weekend, but it won't stop the accompanying art show from going ahead.
And this year's exhibition - a charity event run by the Austinmer Thirroul Lions Club - could be the perfect time to snap up some affordable art from a local artist.
More than 500 paintings, sculptures, photos and minis have been hung inside Thirroul Community Centre in preparation for the opening of the Thirroul Art Show on Friday, May 31.
There they will stay until Sunday afternoon, with all of it up for grabs, some of it "very affordable" and a commission from every piece sold going to people in need.
"We have very few works over the $5000 range and most (artists) realise there is a certain restraint on spending at the moment," art team secretary Christine Hill said.
A price tag on one framed, oversized painting in the main gallery says $650, while another is set at $950.
Art show coordinator Tessa McMaugh said the tiny artworks in the mini gallery range from $30 to maybe $300.
"So they're not expensive and there's a huge variety."
Ms McNaugh, a leadlight artist who has two pieces in the show, said the event was a chance for art lovers to pick up some original work for a bargain and support local artists.
"This area is so full of artists, that's why we love these things," she said.
"It's fundraising for Lions but they put this on because they wanted to give back to the community and an art show is one of the ways they've done it - by providing exposure for artists."
One of those artists is Farmbourough Heights' Irene Carroll, who's been helping set up the show since the 1990s.
Her entry in this year's exhibition is a response to the devastating Black Summer bushfires across the South Coast in 2019-2020.
Ms Carroll remembers the terror she felt when she heard that, instead of evacuating, her daughter had stayed behind to fight the bushfire threatening her Bega property.
"I didn't sleep that night," she recalled.
Thankfully, her daughter was one of the lucky ones, and Irene has channelled that dark time in their lives into a framed work created with plaster, wire, paint, plaster and hessian.
"It was scary and I'm really grateful we haven't had fires since then," she said.
In 2023, the Lions Club raised $39,000 from the art show, which was divided between Illawarra Convoy, the Disability Trust's KidsWish and the Lions NSW Flood Relief Fund.
Thirroul art show takes place on Friday at 7pm (adults only), Saturday 10am to 4pm, and Sunday 10am to 2pm at Thirroul District Community Centre, 352-358 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Thirroul. Details.
