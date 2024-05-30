Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Distinctive blue Commodore could help Illawarra cops link two crimes

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 31 2024 - 11:39am, first published 7:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are looking for the owner of this blue Holden VZ Commodore station wagon with a distinctive white petrol cap. Pictures supplied
Police are looking for the owner of this blue Holden VZ Commodore station wagon with a distinctive white petrol cap. Pictures supplied

A blue Commodore with a distinctive feature may hold clues that link two Illawarra crimes together, police say.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.