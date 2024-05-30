Distinctive blue Commodore could help Illawarra cops link two crimes

A blue Commodore with a distinctive feature may hold clues that link two Illawarra crimes together, police say.
The first crime occurred when a woman was assaulted by a man after he allegedly stole cash from a property at Mowbray Lane at Warrawong at 11.30pm on April 1, 2024.
The 24-year-old woman was left with minor injuries and did not require hospitalisation.
Then, about 9am on May 6, police received a report an e-bike was stolen from Windang Road at Windang.
Strike Force Coppin was established by detectives to investigate both incidents.
On May 31, images and CCTV vision of a blue Holden VZ Commodore station wagon with a distinctive white petrol cap were release by police.
Click on the photo to see more pictures of the car
"Investigators believe the occupants of the vehicle may be able to assist with enquiries," a NSW Polices spokesperson said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Lake Illawarra police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
