Horror NSW road toll with 19 dead in 15 days, including four Illawarra region deaths

In two weeks 19 people have been killed in horror crashes on NSW roads, with four of those in the Illawarra region.
During the 15 days of carnage (May 17 to 31), 12 men, six women and and a 12-year-old girl lost their lives.
In this region a teen motorcyclist died in the Royal National Park after his bike slammed into a traffic barrier; and a 29-year-old man from Kenya who'd only been in Australia for a month died in Yallah after he crashed his car on the Princes Highway and upon getting out of his vehicle was struck by another car.
In Mittagong a teen died when the car he was working on fell onto him and in Dapto a 74-year-old male pedestrian died when a car struck him on Lakelands Drive after he'd just bought food to feed the birds from his local supermarket.
So far this year 149 people have died on NSW roads, this is a 17 per cent increase on the 127 killed during the same time in 2023, and it's left police pleading with motorists to stay safe.
"Two-thirds of drivers admit to breaking road laws, with our officers and emergency service workers seeing firsthand the consequences of driver's decisions to break road rules," NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol officers said.
"The most unfortunate reality of this loss of life is that by taking responsibility for our actions on the road these numbers could be dramatically reduced."
Fatality Free Friday is on May 31 and the statewide initiative urges people to focus on their individual driving behaviours to reduce road trauma.
Last year in Australia 1273 people died on the roads, more than half of those were not driving a vehicle.
Of those killed 611 were drivers, with 251 motorcyclists killed and 210 passengers, followed by pedestrians (159), cyclists (35) and other road users (7).
"The keys to road safety are in all our hands, by taking responsibility for our actions on the roads we can play a part in keeping everyone safe on our roads," highway patrol officers said.
