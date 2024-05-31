Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Horror NSW road toll with 19 dead in 15 days, including four Illawarra region deaths

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 31 2024 - 2:43pm, first published 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A floral tribute beside a road for someone killed in a crash. File picture by Karleen Minney
A floral tribute beside a road for someone killed in a crash. File picture by Karleen Minney

In two weeks 19 people have been killed in horror crashes on NSW roads, with four of those in the Illawarra region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.