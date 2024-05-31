See some of the 2000 people who walked for reconciliation in Bellambi

The threat of rain couldn't stop thousands from marching at Bellambi on Friday in the name of reconciliation.
The annual Reconciliation Walk began at Bott Drive Reserve and ended at Bellambi Public School, which hosted the event, with an estimated 2000 people taking part.
The walk was held during Reconciliation Week, a time to strengthen relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians and recognise the culture and history of Australia's First Nations people.
Principal Alison Forthuber said it was important to teach children the significance of reconciliation and Australians' shared history, which was referred to as truth-telling: not hiding the dark history, but looking forward to the future and how we could do better.
But Ms Forthuber said reconciliation was something the school marked not just during this week, but something that was a part of its teaching, learning and culture every day.
Forty per cent of the student body of the school is Indigenous.
The spirit of reconciliation was on show at a ceremony following the walk when the didgeridoo group, made up of 30 Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal boys, played.
Ms Forthuber said the group had created a sense of belonging and connection for the boys, who not only learnt to play didgeridoo but developed a cultural understanding of the instrument.
The Bellambi walk is not the only walk that has taken place in the Illawarra this Reconciliation Week, with school students and members of the wider community coming out across the region to recognise the occasion.
On Wednesday, students from Berkeley, Berkeley West, Cringila, Warrawong, Lake Heights and Port Kembla public schools, along with guests, walked from Holborn Park to Hooka Point where there is an Aboriginal place of healing.
It was an initiative born of a coalition of the schools which have come together to share ideas and support one another in relation to Indigenous education.
It followed a walk at Lake Illawarra on Monday, the first day of Reconciliation Week, organised by Shellharbour City Council in partnership with local schools.
