Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Stick with us': Vikings coach confident Illawarra rugby strugglers on the way up

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 31 2024 - 5:00pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inset - Wollongong Vikings coach Harry Swanenburg is excited about taking on Illawarra rugby champions Shoalhaven on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Picture by Robert Peet
Inset - Wollongong Vikings coach Harry Swanenburg is excited about taking on Illawarra rugby champions Shoalhaven on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Picture by Robert Peet

Wollongong Vikings coach Harry Swanenburg is not silly enough to suggest his struggling Illawarra rugby side will end their 673-day wait for a victory on Saturday against a Shoalhaven side who hasn't lost in almost two years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.