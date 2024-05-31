Shellharbour council hits the skate parks to tap into design ideas

Where better to go to get help on skate park designs than skate parks?
That's exactly what Shellharbour City Council - at Albion Park and Shellharbour - as it works on plans for a new park.
The council bought in Mat de Koning and Tim Yuen, from skatepark design and construction company Skate Sculpture, to help with the consultation process.
They used "dotmocracy". Locals of all skill levels were were asked what they wanted to see at the new park. They were then given five stickers to place on those features.
"From this when they rock up to see the brand new skate park, they're going to go, 'yeah that's the type of stuff that I wanted to see in the future skate park'," Mr de Koning said.
Mr de Koning has been designing skate parks for 10 years and says while it can be a subjective art, there are fundamental rules which need to be followed.
"Obstacles angles that are not properly functional, spacings and positionings that aren't correct."
The Albion Park skate park has a five-foot bank which is pointed to a dead-end which can cause injuries.
"You will never see a modern skate park do this because the speed that you gain from that going over there, it's now sending you directly into a wall.
"That is fundamentally flawed in a skate park."
Josh Samways has been going to the Albion Park skate park for 13 years and shared his opinion on what was needed at a new park.
"I prefer a bowl so that we can ride it on the BMXs and it makes it fun," Josh said. "So you can practice tricks and stuff to then push forward slope-style."
Mr De Koning believes a good skate park can only benefit the community.
"It gives them a good reason to catch the bus, to do the dishes so their parents are willing to drive them to a new facility," he said.
"It's giving them a place to be more social, it's giving them a place to be more active, they're going to make more friends.
"You might be seeing future Olympians come because you've got a facility that could allow development and growth on top of that."
He pointed to the popularity of Albion Park skate park (even with its issues) on Thursday afternoon as the sun went down.
"Right now, this facility is probably not all that appealing to the masses and it's full of kids using it."
