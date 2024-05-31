Shellharbour food trucks could create 'tension', councillors hear

A Shellharbour food truck policy could create "tension" with bricks and mortar businesses, the city council heard.
At this week's meeting, Shellharbour City councillors discussed the draft food truck policy, which they voted to place out on public exhibition for 28 days.
The policy only deals with food trucks operating on council-owned and managed land.
It would require food truck owners to request approval from the council to operate and have adequate public liability insurance.
Also, they could not operate within 400 metres of an established business with similar food or beverage offerings, with it being up to the council's discretion as to what "similar" meant.
Despite this restriction, two Labor councillors were concerned about the effect on those businesses in the area where a food truck might decide to operate.
Cr Maree Duffy-Moon asked council staff whether the policy would "interfere with local businesses".
"Yes, there is a risk that this policy could create tension with local businesses," council staff replied, adding any benefit of the doubt over "similar offerings" would go to the brick and mortar business.
Cr Lou Stefanovki was against the policy because he didn't want to play "even a small part" in the possible closure of any businesses.
"I'm very concerned that mobile food trucks could possibly end up being in direct competition with our local small businesses," Cr Stefanovski said.
"In my opinion, local and small businesses are the backbone of our community, and they play a crucial role in building up their communities by providing goods and services directly to the locals, creating local jobs and pouring funds back into the local community."
He also said food trucks should only operate on private land and the annual fee of $495 and one-off approval fee of $73 to operate were not "very beneficial for our ratepayers".
Labor's Rob Petreski saw opportunities and risks in the council policy.
"I believe for this to be successful, it will be determined by how we manage both," Cr Petreski said.
"If we manage this carefully, it may well succeed. But if we get it wrong, I do fear of the consequences."
He also requested the council contact small business owners to make them aware of the draft policy and give them a chance to make comment.
Speaking in favour of the policy Cr Kellie Marsh felt the trucks could bring benefits to the community.
"This policy, if endorsed, can create opportunities for local food vendors across our LGA and community to operate safely and in accordance with government regulations," Cr Marsh said.
"Food vans on council property have the potential to activate various parts of the city."
Cr John Davey agreed, saying it could be another reason for people to come to Shellharbour.
"They can ride around and they can stop in an isolated or semi-isolated area where it's not being serviced by shops," Cr Davey said.
"I support the comments made by the councillors where there may be a risk to existing shop owners; I'm sure that we can address that.
"I can't see a mobile vendor pulling up alongside an existing shop and parking immediately alongside to take his business. And I'm sure if that were to happen, we could do something to prevent that from happening.'
The councillors voted to place the draft food truck policy on public exhibition, with Cr Duffy-Moon and Cr Stefanovski voting against.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.