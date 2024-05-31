Dragons confident Hunt will stay as Flanagan prepares for Panthers stoush

St George Illawarra coach Shane Flanagan said the Dragons were confident Ben Hunt would remain at the club but negotiations to extend the captain's contract would have to wait until after the Origin series.
"It's a difficult time but we'll get something sorted out there. Ben wants to stay and we want to keep him, so that's a easy match," he said.
But speaking to the media on Friday, Flanagan said his primary concern though was trying to beat the premiers Penrith on Saturday.
The Red V will be without Queensland Origin players Hunt and Jaydn Su'A as well as NSW debutant Zac Lomax, for the clash away to the Panthers.
Flanagan has also dropped veteran winger Mikaele Ravalawa, but said there was enough talent and experience in the squad to challenge a Penrith side who themselves are also missing key players through injury and Origin commitments.
"Everyone else has got to stand up," he said.
"We've got some experienced players in our team, Jack De Belin, Frankie Molo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, they're playing some good footy, so there's no excuse there. Everyone has to take a bit of ownership to replace Ben's leadership."
Missing the three Origin stars and injured duo Jack Bird and Hame Sele, Flanagan is hopeful the five new faces will bring a fresh energy to the Dragons.
Young gun Sione Finau has replaced Ravalawa and will make his first NRL appearance of the season against the Panthers.
The Feagai brothers Mat and Max as well as the Couchman twins Toby and Ryan also come into the Dragons side following their last-start loss to the Bulldogs.
"Five new boys in the team, it gives you energy, it's good to see," Flanagan said.
"The Couchman twins have toiled hard in the lower grades for a long period of time this year and the Feagai boys have also done really well in reserve grade and deserve their chance and Sione Finau scored three tries last week in reserve grade, so they bring us energy, and it's exciting to have those new boys in your team."
Flanagan added while the Panthers were also missing key personnel, they had shown time and again that they had the depth needed to keep wining.
"They got some new faces, but they've got some familiar ones there as well," he said.
"Their forward pack is still rock solid. There are a lot of players that have won two or three competitions. They have a lot of experience in their front row and guys like Scott Sorenson on the edge and so on.
"The hooker is a really good player.
"The players that come into the Penrith system always do the job......... it seems whoever puts that jersey on has seemed to do a job in the last couple of years.
"So we got to be on our game. I can't be worried too much about Penrith, they're a good footy team, they've won three comps in a row.
"We need to concentrate on us and no matter who goes in that Penrith jersey, as I said before is going to do a good job, so we need to make sure we are ready."
Dragons' origin players:
Flanagan wished the Dragons' Origin players the best of luck, adding they all deserved their spot in Wednesday's showdown.
The coach was particularly pleased to see Su'A return to the Origin arena.
"Jaydn worked really hard in the off season. He was in a group that trained and did a lot of extra training early mornings in November, December, and January.......a lot of hours to get himself back into a position that he could do what he's doing at the moment. He got himself fit and strong and deserves his opportunity," Flanagan said.
"I'm also happy for Zac. You know every footballer has probably dreamed of playing Origin.
"Zac has been mentioned for a number of years as an Origin player in waiting.........he's worked really hard once again, trained really hard in the off-season, got himself in his best possible condition and wherever he plays he competes really hard.
"I made a decision to move him to the wing and he's done a real good job but it wouldn't matter where I put him, he'd work his butt off."
