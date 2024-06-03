Would-be robber out of jail just eight days before offending again

A man has landed himself behind bars again because he tried to rob someone at Gerringong a little over a week after he was released from custody.
Blake Fellowes was sentenced at Wollongong District Court on Friday, May 31 for his involvement in an incident that unfolded 19 months prior.
Four men were sitting in a car parked at the corner of Pacific Avenue and Geering Street, on the headland overlooking Werri Beach on the evening of October 29, 2022, when Fellowes' co-offender Jesse Craig appeared at the driver's window and took the keys out of the ignition.
Craig asked for money and wallets - to which the group replied, "We don't have anything" - before he punched the driver in the jaw.
He then reached into the car and took the driver's wallet.
As Craig went to the rear passenger side door and grabbed at another man's phone, Fellowes opened the rear driver side door and harassed the man sitting there for money, while also trying to snatch his phone.
Fellowes demanded the man "empty [his] pockets" then got hold of his forearm and leg.
Later Fellowes, Craig and a third man (who was not charged) left the scene.
Fellowes originally pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the incident and a trial began last week.
But after a victim gave evidence, an adjournment was requested and Fellowes instead pleaded guilty to two charges of assault with intent to rob in company.
The court was also asked to take into account a charge of intimidation, with Fellowes acknowledging that his actions left another passenger in the car fearful.
The Crown prosecutor decided not to proceed with a fourth charge of robbery in company.
Fellowes' lawyer Ben Hart told the court that his client was influenced by the other men present and jumped in halfway through the incident, when Craig had already committed the main offence.
Mr Hart said the violence was "low-level" and the crime was opportunistic in nature.
The court heard Fellowes, 26, was illiterate and had a longstanding drug addiction.
Mr Hart said Fellowes had been in custody since 2018, save a couple of stints out of jail, but he had two children who motivated him to address his issues.
He asked Judge Andrew Haesler to make a finding of special circumstances in Fellowes' case, which would reduce the non-parole period of his sentence.
Mr Hart said there was a need for Fellowes to be rehabilitated if he was to ever become a functioning member of society, and he risked becoming institutionalised.
But the Crown prosecutor said Fellowes had an extensive criminal history and was released from custody just eight days before he committed this "very serious offence".
He said it came to a point where the protection of the community and the denunciation of the criminal conduct had to take priority.
Judge Haesler said that while the offending was at the lower level, only a prison sentence could reflect the seriousness of the crime.
Fellowes' co-offender Craig was sentenced by another judge to three years, four months and 12 days' imprisonment with a non-parole period of two years, three months and 12 days for offences of robbery in company and assault with intent to rob in company.
Judge Haesler said Craig faced a more serious offence, and had more serious offences on his record, but he also had the benefit of an earlier plea and factors that reduced his moral culpability, including childhood trauma.
Fellowes was also on an intensive correction order at the time, so his crime was a breach of a promise to be of good behaviour.
Judge Haesler said he was not optimistic of Fellowes' chances of rehabilitation, but made a finding of special circumstances which entitled him to apply for parole earlier than he otherwise would.
He jailed him for four years with a minimum term of two years and four months.
With time served, Fellowes will be eligible to apply for parole in October 2025.
