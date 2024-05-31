Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Young Flinders driver fell asleep at wheel before serious head-on crash

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 31 2024 - 6:35pm, first published 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chifley Road at Dargan, close to the crash site. Picture from Google Maps
Chifley Road at Dargan, close to the crash site. Picture from Google Maps

A young driver had slept just four hours the night before he dozed off at the wheel, crossed onto the wrong side of the road and smashed into an oncoming vehicle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.