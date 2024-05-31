Helensburgh couple toasts $200k lottery win with bubbles

A Helensburgh couple plan to "enjoy some bubbly" and dance the night away after discovering they'd won $200,000.
The pair won Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1675, drawn Thursday, May 30, 2024.
Officials from The Lott called the winning duo immediately after the draw leaving them in complete awe.
"Oh great! That's fantastic!" the husband said.
"I'm pretty happy with that. I've never won anything like this. I've won free tickets here and there but that's about it."
The money will be put towards house repairs and helping their kids out.
"Then to celebrate, we might go out this weekend, have a nice expensive dinner, and enjoy some bubbly!"
The winning entry of 10 random numbers was purchased online.
