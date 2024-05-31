Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Watch

Men arrested in South Coast domestic violence sting caught on camera

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
May 31 2024 - 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two men being arrested at a hotel near Ulladulla on May 30, 2024, for alleged domestic violence offences. Footage by NSW Police
Two men being arrested at a hotel near Ulladulla on May 30, 2024, for alleged domestic violence offences. Footage by NSW Police

The arrest of two men at a South Coast hotel who are accused of domestic violence offences has been captured on video.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.