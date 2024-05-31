Men arrested in South Coast domestic violence sting caught on camera

The arrest of two men at a South Coast hotel who are accused of domestic violence offences has been captured on video.
Images show the men, one shirtless and with bare feet, being taken out of the hotel and put into a paddy wagon.
Officers had attended the Princes Highway hotel at Lake Tabourie, about 13 kilometres south of Ulladulla, to execute a firearm prohibitions order at 6.40am on Thursday, May 30.
One of the men, aged 31, was arrested on three charges of intentionally choking a person, stalk/intimidation, common assault and destroy property. He is also accused of having stolen vehicle.
A 47-year-old man was arrested for contravening a prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic) and failing to appear in accordance with bail acknowledgment.
Police also seized a motorcycle which they will allege was stolen from Lake Illawarra.
Following inquiries, officers searched another unit at the same location and seized small quantities of GBL and methylamphetamine.
The men were refused bail to appear at Nowra Local Court on the day of their arrest.
The arrests were a coordinated effort by officers from Southern Domestic Violence High Risk Offender Team, with assistance from the Southern Operations Support Group.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
