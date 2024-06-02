Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List
Photos

'Only one team in it': Wolves pull victory from fire against Sydney United

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated June 2 2024 - 5:43pm, first published 4:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wolves captain Lachlan Scott scored as the Wollongong Wolves beat Sydney United 3-2 at Albert Butler Memorial Park. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Wolves captain Lachlan Scott scored as the Wollongong Wolves beat Sydney United 3-2 at Albert Butler Memorial Park. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Wollongong Wolves coach David Carney said his team deserved all three points in a rollercoaster victory against Sydney United.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.