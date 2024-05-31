How Origin ripples through the Dragons

Doors open in random locations come State of Origin time.
As much as Dragon Zac Lomax wasn't fond of the wing, it opened a blue door for him on Sunday night.
And when Jaydn Su'A walked through a maroon door when he was selected for Queensland, a door opened for Thirroul footy prodigy Toby Couchman.
He returns to the NRL when the Dragons play the Panthers on Saturday afternoon. Mitch Jennings caught up with him.
While Couchman's footy career is just taking off, an Illawarra rugby superstar is winding down.
Reporter Agron Latifi spent quality time with Jesse Parahi - an Olympian and rugby journeyman who is a rarity: he's ready for life after sport.
But let's not all go there yet - get out and enjoy the weekend, be it in the middle or on the sidelines.
