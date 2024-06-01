Four other car crashes in same spot where elderly Dapto man was killed

Four other crashes have been reported to police in the exact location where an elderly man was struck by a car and killed in Dapto.
The 74-year-old had just bought food for his lunch and some pears to feed the birds from the busy IGA on Lakelands Drive, he strolled down the hill and went to cross the road.
He was killed 150 metres away from the supermarket.
Crash data for the the 2018-22 reporting period, shows accidents in December 2019 (minor injuries), December 2020 (no injuries), September 2021 (no injuries) and May 2022 (moderate injuries).
The data does not include minor bingles and near-misses where police were not called to the scene.
A resident who lives right near this week's accident said driver behaviour in the area puts the community at risk.
She asked the Mercury not to include her name due to fears she will be targeted by people who hoon down the hill along Lakelands Drive where the elderly man was killed.
"Regardless of the street having the grass island in between of the street, people still act ridiculous coming down from the plaza, where the IGA is," she said.
"They skid around the corner coming out of Wyndarra Way going left and right, people coming up from the roundabout, if they turn left into Lakelands Drive, absolutely flog it.
"I've had to quickly drive back in my driveway to avoid being collected."
She called on Wollongong council to erect measures to stops people speeding along the street.
"It really is a serious problem right there at the bottom of the hill from the [Parkside] plaza, Wyndarra Way and the roundabout, I always worry about someone getting hit and now it's sadly happened and they've lost their life."
Wollongong councillor Linda Campbell said she's very familiar with how motorists speed down the hill towards the intersection with Fowlers Road.
"I grew up in the area, I used to walk that route every day to Dapto High," she said.
"I'm really sorry that there's been such a horrible incident, I really feel for them."
Cr Campbell is so concerned by fatality and driver behaviour that she'll raise the issue at council's briefing on June 3 and the Ward 3 briefing (of which Dapto is part of) on June 11.
"We need to make sure we do it correctly, not just something that creates more issues," she said.
Cr Elisha Aitken extended her sympathies to the family of the elderly man and the community who gave him CPR before emergency services arrived.
"It's absolutely awful that this happened. As a councilor I'll definitely be bringing this up to see what can be done whether it's speed reduction, or traffic calming or even a give way sign," she said.
"There's a number of forums where we can bring this issue and we'll definitely be looking at what we can do."
Wollongong council's traffic committee meet regularly, with police and Roads and Maritime Services attending where necessary.
