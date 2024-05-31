Turbulence at the top at UOW as HR boss, head of global strategy resign

"It feels like actually nobody is in charge," the National Tertiary Education Union's University of Wollongong (UOW) branch president Dr Andrew Whelan, told the Illawarra Mercury's reporter Ben Langford this week.
His comments came after the Mercury was tipped off about staffing changes at UOW. Four senior university executives have already left, and three more are on their way out.
The turbulence has raised a number of questions about where our university is heading, and Ben had the chance to ask Chancellor Michael Still what was going on.
You can read the full story here.
Have a great weekend,
Gayle Tomlinson, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.