Fears injured turtles will be stranded if rescue group's South Coast branch closes

There are fears for the future of injured and sick turtles and sea snakes as a rescue organisation's South Coast branch awaits closure.
The Ballina-based Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue (ASTR) plans to shut the branch that operates from southern Sydney to the Victorian border with more than 40 trained volunteers.
The branch was due to close on Friday, May 31 but was given an 11th hour reprieve, with an extension to June 30.
Communication sent to volunteers on May 31 said the ASTR committee agreed to postpone the closure so members could transfer to WIRES and move animals in care.
It was on May 11 that members were informed of the impending closure of the branch.
A spokesperson for the ASTR South Coast branch said communication advised them that "a decision had been made by the management committee to discontinue support for rescue and rehabilitation activities along the south coast of NSW".
"The decision did come as a surprise and disappointment to the team of 44 members who have been dedicated to achieving the goals and objectives of ASTR for the past 19 years," the spokesperson said.
"To date they have conducted over 6000 rescues which speaks volumes about the commitment and effectiveness of this team."
One volunteer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told this masthead that the ASTR president said the closure was due to an ongoing dispute.
The volunteer said they were especially concerned about the impact of the closure on turtles and sea snakes because there were no rescuers attached to other organisations in the Illawarra and South Coast who were licensed to rehabilitate or collect these animals.
Rescuers' licences are attached to the organisation.
The branch spokesperson said the team's expertise regarding turtles and sea snakes was "invaluable".
"Without our intervention, these species would face even greater risks and challenges, potentially leading to further declines in their populations," they said.
Volunteers have approached the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) to step in, to prevent a gap in services.
A NPWS spokesperson confirmed the agency had been informed of the branch's closure.
"NPWS has written to surrounding local groups to seek their interest in supporting wildlife rehabilitation in the area covered by ASTR," the spokesperson said.
"NPWS wants to thank ASTR for the service it has provided to marine wildlife on the South Coast."
The ASTR South Coast spokesperson said the branch would continue to advocate for an extension of support.
"Our primary concern is for the vulnerable wildlife that will be affected by the discontinuation of rescue and rehabilitation activities along such a vast stretch of coastline by our team," they said.
Members of the public are advised to continue calling ASTR South Coast on 0431 282 238 if they find injured seabirds, turtles or sea snakes.
"Although we are currently going through some internal changes this will not impact our core objectives to rescue seabirds, shorebirds, sea turtles and sea snakes," the branch spokesperson said.
"In the meantime, we will continue to carry out this valuable work with the same dedication and professionalism, and we will continue to explore alternative avenues for support."
The Mercury has contacted ASTR's head office but is yet to receive a response.
