Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Inquiry recommendations 'fall short' of stopping preventable birth trauma

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
June 1 2024 - 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lis Legge, Lisa Langley, Alyssa Booth, Giselle Coromandel and Sharon Settecasse, from Better Births Illawarra. Picture by Robert Peet
Lis Legge, Lisa Langley, Alyssa Booth, Giselle Coromandel and Sharon Settecasse, from Better Births Illawarra. Picture by Robert Peet

The Illawarra mothers who have helped to push for change by exposing stories of birth trauma in the Wollongong health system say the report released last week by the landmark inquiry into the widespread issue does not go far enough.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.