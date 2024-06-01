Inquiry recommendations 'fall short' of stopping preventable birth trauma

The Illawarra mothers who have helped to push for change by exposing stories of birth trauma in the Wollongong health system say the report released last week by the landmark inquiry into the widespread issue does not go far enough.
Launching a petition to urge the government to implement the 43 recommendations made by the NSW Parliamentary inquiry into birth trauma, Wollongong advocacy group Better Births Illawarra expressed disappointment that the final report "falls short" when it comes to recommending care that will reduce trauma.
While the group said it did not oppose any of the recommendations, it was urging the government to "strengthen recommendations that fall short of what will eliminate preventable birth trauma".
Representative Sharon Settecasse said the group had hoped there would be a recommendation for universal access to midwifery continuity-of-care, which provides maternity care from a midwife (or small team of midwives) who are known to the parent through pregnancy, during labour and birth and six weeks postpartum.
Instead, the inquiry has recommended universal access to other models - including care from GPs and obstetricians - but not universal access to midwifery continuity-of-care.
"The alternative continuity-of-carer models recommended by the Select Committee are not midwifery continuity-of-care, and are not proven to reduce birth trauma," Ms Settecasse said.
This view was backed by the inquiry chair Animal Justice Party MP Emma Hurst, who included a strongly worded dissenting statement in the final report.
She said the majority of the committee failed to support her recommendation, which was that "the NSW Government invest in and expand Midwifery Group Practice by increasing the number of services providing Midwifery Group Practice, especially in regional, rural and remote NSW, and expanding places in existing Midwifery Group Practice services".
She said "the committee as a whole failed women by failing to listen to their calls for this strong recommendation."
Ms Hurst also expressed concern that the committee voted down a recommendation that women should have access to a known provider "of their choice".
"Why my fellow committee members believe women should not be able to make their own birthing choices is beyond me," she said.
She said the committee had voted to include a recommendation "that the NSW Government invest in the GP Obstetric workforce to improve continuity of care in rural areas".
"While I support expanding access to maternity care in rural areas, we also received evidence that GP obstetrics and GP shared care have higher rates of intervention, which is linked to birth trauma, and is often not a true continuity of care model," she said.
In contrast, the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG) welcomed the report, but said "continuity of care by multidisciplinary teams is the most sensible way forward, rather than focusing on a single professional group".
"The Inquiry's report prioritises midwifery led continuity of care and recommends that the NSW Government invest in and expand midwifery continuity of care models, and address midwifery shortages," RANZCOG President Dr Gillian Gibson said.
"When seeking to improve birthing experience, it is absolutely vital to remember that substituting one healthcare profession for another is short-sighted.
"No single group of healthcare professionals can provide everything that may be needed to ensure safety for mother and baby. To say otherwise, is to ignore the fact that birthing can include scenarios where emergency intervention is required to save lives and prevent injury."
The obstetricians lobby group said it supported "integrating team-based workforce models of care across antenatal services" and also backed expanding GP obstetric models of care.
Better Births says it will fight efforts to "undermine the report's recommendations and undermine out campaign for midwifery-led continuity of care to be publicly accessible to all", and has launched a petition calling on the government to act.
The nurses and midwives' union has welcomed the report and its 43 recommendations to overhaul maternity care
The NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) Assistant General Secretary Michael Whaites - a midwife - said the inquiry had been a long time coming.
"Midwives do an extraordinary job and they strive to provide the best care they can to women and newborns in a system that is under-resourced and understaffed," he said.
"This inquiry shines a light on areas of midwifery and maternity services that have been ignored for too long.
"We are pleased to see the inquiry supports our view of addressing midwife shortages with competitive pay and working conditions, and a staffing model with the appropriate skill-mix."
Mr Whaites also acknowledged the efforts to provide psychological support to both women and midwives, as well as education and training.
"It's encouraging to see the committee recognises the impact of birth trauma on midwives too, by recommending debriefing and psychological support for maternity clinicians following their exposure to a traumatic birth," said Mr Whaites.
"We know birth trauma is avoidable and preventable and we'll continue to advocate for universal access to midwifery-led continuity of care, as we know these models provide the best outcomes for women.
