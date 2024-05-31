Council election mode? Pollies crowd in at the opening of new toilet block

WIth council elections looming, the opening of a new Shellharbour toilet block on a chilly Saturday morning has attracted politicians from all sides.
The council's Deputy Mayor Kellie Marsh and Labor's mayoral candidate Rob Petreski were joined by state upper house Labor MP Dr Sarah Kaine and independent Kiama MP Gareth Ward in Albion Park Rail.
Local sporting group leaders also joined in, to mark a renewal project that replaces the previous amenities building with modern, functional facilities.
The council said it would support the diverse needs of Shellharbour City's sports community and ensure a safe, accessible, and inclusive environment for all users.
It now has male and female change rooms, a canteen, storage rooms for sports equipment, a referees' room, a first aid room, and public toilets.
It may seem the bare minimum, but for years across sporting fields in the Illawarra women have not had a dedicated space to get changed.
Shellharbour council contributed $1.85 million to the project while the NSW State Government's Regional Sports Facilities Fund gave $750,000.
Mr Ward said the push to upgrade Albion Oval started several years ago with a vision to improve amenities and access for touch football and soccer..
He said Cr Marsh pushed for the upgrade as she wanted to see amenities that supported women's sport at the popular local ground.
"Through Kellie's advocacy, the council lodged an applicant for funding through the Regional Sports Facilities Fund and this was announced in 2021," Mr Ward said.
"Council has also made a significant contribution and the result is a brilliant improvement to a local facility that supports more diverse and greater participation in sport. I'm also pleased that there is better disability access for spectators at the ground."
Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer, who wasn't at the event on Saturday, said the upgrades would provide benefits to local sporting communities.
"The building has been thoughtfully designed to enhance the experience of all users and aims to serve as a central hub for activities and events," he said.
Minister for Sport Steve Kamper said projects like these showed a commitment to creating spaces and facilities that enable communities to enjoy and take part in sport.
"Local sport infrastructure plays a critical role in keeping communities healthy, active and connected and these improvements mean that Albion Oval can cater to more members of community, now and into the future."
