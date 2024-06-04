How top Sydney chef ended up making pizza in a Port Kembla backyard

For the past decade, Nathan Brindle has run the kitchen at one of Sydney's best regarded restaurants, Chippendale's two-hatted Ester, famed for its wood-fired food.
But the veteran chef - who grew up on the South Coast - wanted his young daughter to have a backyard, so a couple of years ago he moved out of his Sydney apartment to be near the ocean at Port Kembla.
He installed a pizza oven and, when he wasn't busy being Ester's head chef, started hosting evenings in his backyard for friends and locals.
Last August, his new ad hoc venture Calzonezone was born.
A serious hospitality industry player in his day job, Mr Brindle describes his side-hustle as haphazard and tongue-in-cheek.
"I've been trying to create a mystery around what we do - there's an ironic scope, and it's almost like an inside joke," he said.
'It's really just a reaction to the hospitality business in general because everyone takes it very seriously, which is understandable because it's a business and people make money.
"It's a bit of a punk approach to hospitality to really just shake up the landscape.
"But that's not to say that we don't take the food that we serve extremely seriously, because we do and obviously the food has to be of the highest quality."
His pizzas, which he refers to as discs, often have blackened edges and an ever-changing array of "postmodern" toppings.
These might include burger pizzas topped with pickles and an egg, bacon jam and pineapple, or fresh and minty sweet peas with salt cod.
The events he serves them at - usually at his Port Kembla home but sometimes pop-ups in Sydney - have a "backyard barbecue" vibe.
"It's just an outlet for people to have fun and enjoy themselves, but also put on these events which are rooted in generosity and less restricted by money," he said.
"What I mean by that is like once you open up a business, like a bricks and mortar restaurant business, you're restricted by a bunch of different things and obviously have to charge prices accordingly.
"So there's just a relaxed atmosphere, great food, plenty to go around, kids always eat free, things like that."
Held monthly at first, and then once every two months when they got a bigger following and required more attention, the Calzonezone events attract people from far and wide.
"It's quite crazy," Mr Brindle said.
"There's a good foundation of a following from locals from Port Kembla and Wollongong, but people come down from Sydney as well, which always shocks me.
"People drive down to my backyard from Sydney to effectively have a couple of pizzas, which is wild. But it's just like, all are welcome."
In the spirit of Calzonezone, Mr Brindle will this weekend host an event he's named Pizza Gate, which will bring together pizza chefs from across the Illawarra and Sydney for a fun-filled, something-for-everyone party at The Servo.
He hopes it will become a regular affair, held two to three times a year, to attract Sydney and the Illawarra's best pizza chefs to the streets of Port Kembla.
It developed from the friendships he's developed within the "pizza shop community" in Sydney and Wollongong.
"It's sort of a wholesome community, which is one of the major differences I see between the pizza community and wider hospitality," he said.
"You make connections through making pizza, and then you become friends and then you start to work together and it becomes very collaborative."
Pizza Gate will have three sessions throughout the afternoon and evening, with the first offering a family friendly Calzonezone Deluxe Box which will include margherita and nutella pizzas for little ones as well as some avant garde options for adults.
The afternoon/evening session will includes a tasting menu from the visiting pizza chefs and music from Tropical Strength, and the over 18s night time session will be an extended pizza feast accompanied by DJs.
"The idea is when you walk around the festival, is that every pizza is completely different in the sense of the base that it's served on," he said.
"The thing I posed to all the vendors is 'you do your interpretation of pizza'."
Asked what his approach is, Mr Brindle says "postmodernism".
"That's not to say that it's art on on a disc but I've got a slightly different approach of doing not typical pizza discourse," he said.
"We're taking, not necessarily restaurant dishes, but just things that you'll find in restaurants and we're applying that to pizza as opposed to reinterpreting traditional pizzas.
For Pizza Gate, he's making raw tuna sandwiches - with sashimi of tuna on top of a pizza fritter.
Popular Thirroul restaurant Ciros, the only other Illawarra venue on his list of Pizza Gate vendors, will be cooking pizzas using ingredients from chef Michael Zubrecky's garden and serving up its "staff meal" pizza with mashed potato and oxtail.
Surry Hills' Cicerone will be serving a Roman-style oval pizza, while Pizza Oltra will serve a Newhaven-style pizza, which has a cripsy, slow cooked base with a gin tomato sauce, Mr Brindle said.
Marrickville's Baba's Place will serve a Lebanese-style pizza pocket, while AP Bakery will be creating a soft serve flavoured with pizza bases served in a baguette cup.
As a proud Port Kembla resident who wants to see the town thrive, Mr Brindle said he hoped Pizza Gate could become a fixture.
"Hopefully it goes off and then from this one, maybe other pizza shops will come in, the lineup changes every time and then we'll sort of continue nurturing and prospering the Pizza Gate movement," he said.
"I want it to have that community feel and be a community initiative."
Tickets to all three sessions of the event, which runs from midday to 10.30pm on June 9, can be bought in advance.
