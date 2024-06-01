Relentless Shoalhaven make it 29 wins straight after hammering gallant Vikings

Shoalhaven needed just a few minutes on Saturday to show it would take something special to end their almost two-year run without defeat in the Illawarra District Rugby Union competition.
Try as much they did the Wollongong Vikings soon realised they were simply no match for the back-to-back premiers who raced to a 14-0 lead after just five minutes.
The Shoals kept their foot on their gallant opponents foot throughout the game, running out comfortable 59-0 winners at Vikings Rugby Park.
The visitors scored five converted tries in the first half, to go to the halftime sheds 35-0 to the good. One of those tries was scored by Duncan Maddinson, who was playing his 100th first-grade game for the champions.
Maddinson had a great game playing in the No 7 jersey usually reserved for Shoals player-coach Will Miller.
Miller, who came on off the bench, said it was great to get a win for Maddinson in his milestone game.
"He's been a great player for the club. When Chris Watts presented his jersey before the game he talked about how Duncan was here through the really tough times and has been a great club man the whole way through and he's an excellent player and he's been a massive part of this team.
"It's great that we could get a win for him," he said.
Maddinson was also happy the Shoals picked up their 29th win on the trot.
'Any win is a good win but to get one on my milestone game makes it even more special," he said.
"We've formed a good culture down there. We've got a lot of juniors back at the club now and it's a great thing playing rugby with your mates that you've played with since you were six, seven-years-old.
'All the new guys who have come in fit in nicely and we've got a good thing going."
Shoalhaven were missing Steven Brandon, who was out because he had Covid, but his younger brother Keiran Brandon had a great day out, kicking seven goals to finish with 14 points for the game.
As did first-grade starting debutants Nicholas Shilling, Gavin Lee and Hunter Lewis.
Halfback Lee was especially good, crossing for two tries and guiding the team around the park brilliantly.
"Steven is very influential for us and missing him was big but it was good to see some of our younger guys step up," Maddinson said.
"I thought while we were good, Vikings never gave up and it was tough out there. It's good to see them back in the comp. It is good for Illawarra rugby to have Vikings back in the top grade."
This view was shared by his coach Will Miller, who added Vikings were very physical and committed during the game.
"It was a lot tougher than what that score says. I know our boys are going to be pretty sore from that, it was very physical," he said.
"We played a very expansive game then, and a pretty skillfull game then. It's a massive credit to our boys managing to pull that off in that [cold, wet and windy] weather..
"That's really good for us and gives us confidence moving forward that we can play that type of rugby when needed."
Meantime in the other two games on Saturday, Kiama held tough to beat the home side Camden 21-19, while Campbelltown Harlequins downed visitors Bowral Blacks 39-17.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.