'It was definitely a spray': Flanagan serve sees Dragons blow past Panthers

You'd love to know exactly what Shane Flanagan said to his side at halftime at Penrith on Saturday, but we can assume it was colourful.
Gentle urging would not produce the response that saw the Dragons reel in a 10-0 deficit in the space of seven minutes after the break.
They added two more four-pointers before time was out to see off the reigning premiers - albeit missing a host of top guns - 22-10.
The Dragons trailed 10-0 at the break on the back of an attacking effort described as "putrid" by Fox Sports analyst Michael Ennis.
He perhaps spoke for many, but the dramatic turnaround began straight from the second-half kickoff when youngster Sione Finau broke through with his side's first carry.
Fellow young gun Toby Couchman crashed through three defenders to score under the posts by the end of the set.
Tyrell Sloan grabbed his side's second try just five minutes later courtesy of a perfectly-weighted grubber from new No. 7 Jesse Marschke to set in motion an onslaught that didn't abate.
It did the trick, but Flanagan was coy as to what exactly went down in the halftime shed.
"No you don't," was his response when told media wanted to hear what he'd said at halftime.
"You've probably only got two or three [sprays] per year that you can have, and I've used one.
"It wasn't pretty, especially to a few individuals, but I was really disappointed in the way we played in the first half, just turning the football over. It was awful.
"There were some individuals that we needed to straighten up, but I think it was more [directed at] the group as a whole.
"It was a little bit [like] the second half against the Bulldogs. We just didn't give ourselves a chance through turning the football over, errors, not getting to kicks, poor kicks, not defending kicks, not catching kicks.
"It was just awful in the first half. We needed a break, we definitely needed halftime, and we needed to get them into the room. To their credit, they responded really well."
The Dragons led at halftime before being overrun by the Bulldogs last week, the horror second 40 not the first in which they've hit the skids this year.
The wheels notably came off against the Roosters on Anzac Day, while they were in a commanding position against the Cowboys in round two only to concede 42 straight points.
This time the Dragons were able to turn the tide through Finau from the second-half jump, with Couchman and Sloan crossing in the space of five minutes.
Mat Feagai and Raymond Faitla-Mariner also got across before fulltime as the Dragons bucked the trend of second-half fade-outs that have plagued their campaign.
Consistency remains elusive but, with skipper Ben Hunt, key forward Jaydn Su'A, and star winger Zac Lomax all absent, Flanagan called it a character win.
"It's been a problem for us this year, inconsistency," Flanagan said.
"Today we addressed it in the second half, but it's a challenge and I'm not quite sure [how to find it].
"Consistency at training, and the way you live your life will bring consistency to our football. We're slowly getting there.
"Obviously they're a bit weakened, but Penrith have got some great players there who've won comps, so we needed to be on our game.
"Whether the rain helped us or helped them, we'll never know, but in the end we turned around the second half.
"I'm just glad I've got a team with a bit of character because some other teams might have thought 'we're at Penrith we're down 10-0 and this is too hard tonight', but they showed real character and got back up in the second half."
It looked anything but the Dragons night through 40 minutes, the visitors making seven errors and while seemingly unable to complete back-to-back sets.
It allowed the hosts to shoot clear through tries to Paul Alimoti in the 25th minute, and a stunning follow-up from youngster Jesse McLean five minutes before halftime.
The 20-year-old flyer reeled in a cross-field kick from Brad Schneider inches inside the sideline chalk, catching Sloan ball-watching, for his side's second try.
It put the home side in front at the end of lacklustre first 40 that saw both sides combine for 12 errors and five penalties on a night where missing star power was conspicuous for both sides.
In the absence of Hunt, Kyle Flanagan and Marschke looked all at sea early, with last-tackle options leaving plenty to be desired in a disjointed effort.
Both found their groove in the second stanza, Marschke laying on Sloan's try and making another clean break that led to Fegai's 68th minute try.
Kyle admitted his father didn't mince words in a halftime bake.
"It was definitely a spray," he told Fox Sports.
"We were disappointed with our first half. They scored a poor try just before halftime off a kick. We knew we were in the game and started really fast in the second half.
"We took a lot of lessons out of last week's game against the Dogs. They punched us in the face straight after halftime and that's exactly what he wanted to do tonight.
"The forwards really ran direct in that second half and they set it up for us.
"I know me and Jesse spoke pregame about the narrative that, if Ben Hunt doesn't play, the Dragons aren't any chance to win the football game.
"That really drove us to come out here and play well tonight and it was definitely a team performance. Hopefully that can kick-start our season going forward."
