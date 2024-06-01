Crews desperate search though rubble after Sydney townhouse explosion

Rescuers searching for a survivor from a house explosion in Sydney's west will work through the night if need be.
The explosion, just before 1pm on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Whalan levelled most of a two-storey townhouse.
Two women, one in her 60s and a wheelchair user in her 70s, were rescued from the rubble. in Waikanda Crescent, Whalan.
They have been taken to Mount Druitt Hospital and are in a stable condition.
As is the small dogs fire crews also rescued from the ruins.
The two women were among five people at the scene taken to hospital on Saturday afternoon - three to Mount Druitt Hospital and two to Hawkesbury District Health Service.
"We know that it's the back side of the building where the most rubble has collapsed and that is the generalised area where we're searching now," Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Ross Genders told reporters on Saturday.
The missing person was on the second floor of the building when it collapsed, he said.
"At this time, all we know is that they're still alive," he said.
"We have heard taps and noises and that is generalised as being a good indicator that there's still life underneath there."
The gas mains needed to be isolated to contain a large gas leak before the specialists from Urban Search and Rescue could begin their work.
Firefighters are also using seismic monitoring equipment to capture any sounds under the ruins.
The cause of the explosion has yet to be formally determined.
- with AAP
