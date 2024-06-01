Why you're seeing more people masking up

If death and taxes are life's certainties then copping a dose of the flu (or something similar) in winter can't be far behind.
Not only has health reporter Kate McIlwain crunched health statistics, she's also spoken with one of the region's leading medical directors about the triple-pronged threat facing the Illawarra.
There are simple ways to keep yourself healthy, you can read about it here.
And while we're talking about inevitability, a trip to Penrith for most NRL clubs over the past three seasons has rarely been a cause for celebration.
The St George Illawarra Dragons made a mockery of that last night, coming away with a 12-point win.
And it was all thanks to a stirring halftime talk from Dragons coach Shane Flanagan, writes Mitch Jennings.
Enjoy Sunday.
Janine Graham, deputy editor
