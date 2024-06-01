'He's the best half in the comp': Boyle class gets Butchers home over Wests

A kicking masterclass from veteran half Jarrod Boyle spurred Thirroul to a 26-12 road win over Wests on Saturday.
On a sodden Parrish Park, the Butchers scored three tries directly off Boyle's boot, including a first-half double to centre Nelson Sharp.
Boyle also produced an inch-perfect 40-20 as part of a kicking barrage that kept the Devils stuck in the mud on a heavy 10 track for much of the afternoon.
Halves partner Tarje Whitford played his part in the second stanza, grabbing a try and laying on another, but it was a support act to Boyle's display.
"That's why he's the best half in the comp, and has been for a long time," Butchers coach Jarrod Costello said.
"He was outstanding today, he did the same last week, he just kicked them to death. We completed really well too, we were 81 per cent in the first half.
"We showed a lot of desire and defended our line really well. I think both teams did well considering the conditions, but I'm extremely proud of the boys today.
"We led with seven to go at Gibbo (Gibson Park) in round one and [Wests] were too good that day, so we really wanted to get this done today.
"Last year we lost here and it was the first time in about six or seven years we'd lost here, so we were really keen to get it done.
"We wanted to show a bit more desire than the Devils to get it done and I think, in the end, we did that."
Sharp's double gave the Butchers a 10-6 halftime lead, with Whitford crossing for his four-pointer not long after the resumption.
The 16-6 cushion was handy as the Devils launched an assault on the Butchers line, but even four straight sets wasn't enough to post points.
When the Butchers marched the length of the park in the first set after recapturing the ball and nabbed a fourth try to Toby Huxley off the boot of Boyle, the game as good as done.
"We just wanted to have more blue and white jumpers in the frame than they had red and blue ones," Costello said.
"I think we did that when we held them out there for the 21 tackles straight. They're a very good side so that's no easy feat.
"Then we went a hundred metres in the next set, got a repeat set, and then scored play four. That showed a lot of lot of determination, a lot of resilience.
"To execute in the back end of it, there were some really good signs there."
Pinching the points off their arch-rivals on their patch was undoubtedly the Butchers best performance in an otherwise hit-and-miss premiership defence thus far.
Costello's side led the Devils 12-0 at halftime at Gibson Park in round one only to go down 16-12, and left Dapto Showground with just one point after a draw with the Canaries in round four.
That came against a largely 12-man outfit due to two sin-binnings, with Saturday's effort their first complete showing of 2024.
"I think we're traveling pretty well," Costello said.
"Wests were better than us at Gibbo and they deserved to win, but we were terrible against Dapto and really let ourselves down there.
"Where we're sitting at the moment is probably just a pass, especially with that Dapto performance, but I'm largely happy with it.
"We've got that one catch-up game that everyone else has got, and then we've got a good end of the season, we've got four out of five at home.
"We've still got a lot of room for improvement. We're building nicely, but we're nowhere near where we want to end up."
The hosts looked uncharacteristically disjointed in attack, failing to turn a glut of second-half possession and field position into points.
The eventual breakthrough via Dane Chisholm came too late to shift the result, with coach Pete McLeod conceding his side failed to play to the conditions.
"We didn't handle the conditions well at all and, credit to the Thirroul, they handled the conditions really well," McLeod said.
"Even though we had a lot of opportunities, it's hard chasing points when the ground is the way it was out there.
"The conditions were tough, but we're just really inconsistent at the moment, inconsistent week to week, but minute to minute, play to play.
"I've got the team in the room, we'll have the players to be there at the back end, but we've got to find some form over the next little while.
"We've got a good football team here, we've had some really good moments, but unless we can find some consistency in effort, consistency of execution, we're not going to be a really good football team."
Elsewhere on Saturday, De La Salle bounced back from a last-start loss to Dapto with a 38-10 win over Corrimal, while Collegians host Dapto on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.