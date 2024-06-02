Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Wild winds and dangerous swells to pound Illawarra coastline as SES deployed overnight

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
Updated June 2 2024 - 2:59pm, first published 11:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a hazardous surf and a gale wind warning for the Illawarra coast after the region weathered the brunt of a low-pressure system that saw nine callouts overnight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.