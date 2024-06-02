Wild winds and dangerous swells to pound Illawarra coastline as SES deployed overnight

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a hazardous surf and a gale wind warning for the Illawarra coast after the region weathered the brunt of a low-pressure system that saw nine callouts overnight.
The hazardous surf warning was issued at 4.58am on Sunday, June 2 and will remain in place until Monday at midnight.
Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for activities such as rock fishing, boating and swimming.
The coastal low has led to an increase in the "potential for flash floods and river rises" according to a SES spokesperson.
"We've had 432 incidents or requests for assistance ... the Illawarra being nine," they said.
"The majority of the work was for flood-related incidents and storms."
Authorities are advising people should:
The BOM advises that south-facing coastlines will be particularly affected on Monday, June 3.
The strong winds should ease later in the week but will remain strong.
The weather is being caused by a low-pressure system which is developing offshore, according to the BOM.
"Moderate to heavy falls are possible, potentially leading to flash flooding and local river level rises that may lead to minor flooding," it said on Facebook.
The SES warns that some roads could be impacted by flash flooding and rain and to check and monitor Live Traffic for conditions.
"If you come across a flooded road, please turn around and find an alternative route, never drive, walk or play in flood waters."
For SES assistance call 132 500 or for life-threatening situations call Triple Zero.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.