Burials out of reach for Illawarra families as fees go up

The rising cost of burial costs and other fees are putting traditional burials out of reach of Illawarra families.
The leap in costs comes as the NSW government prepares to implement a levy on July 1 that has been likened to a 'death tax'.
As part of updates to its fees and charges for the 2024-2025 financial year, the price of a week-day internment at a Wollongong cemetery will rise to $1805, however on the weekend, the cost will go up to $4220 on Saturday afternoons and Sundays.
This is just one of the many fees and charges associated with a burial, and Wes Bas, operations coordinator at Port Kembla not for profit operator Tender Funerals, said this was putting traditional burials out of reach for families.
"The biggest problem we find is that the rising cost of burials sometimes makes that restrictive for families who might have a cultural or religious reason for needing a suitable burial," he said.
"There is some evidence to show that is sometimes forcing their hand into doing a cremation, when that might not have been what their wish was."
Cremations are a cheaper option than burials, but can still cost families thousands of dollars.
A Wollongong council spokesperson said fees were raised in line with inflation.
"Wollongong City Council's proposed burial and cemetery fees have been raised overall in line with the Consumer Price Index."
Retired funeral director Warwick Hansen OAM said like the rest of the economy, the cost of funerals was rising.
"The cost of living, dare I say it, is also reflected in the cost of dying," he said.
"The rate of inflation has a knock on impact for cemetery works, new mowers, diggers."
On top of the cost of actually carrying out the burial or memorial, in some cemeteries there is precious little land left available.
Just like for the living, property for the deceased in the northern Illawarra comes at a premium.
A reservation at Bulli, Scarborough or Wollongong cemeteries will cost nearly $10,000 next financial year, while a reservation at other cemeteries will cost $2640.
From July 1, families will have to pay an additional levy of $41 per cremation; $63 per ash interment and $156 per burial as the NSW government extends a levy to all cemeteries to try and repair the state's broken cemeteries and crematoria sector.
For years, reports of infighting and mismanagement had dogged the sector, leading to shocking outcomes such as the wrong remains being interred and families told their loved ones could not be buried together.
The levy is to fund the regulator to take a stronger approach to poor management, but will be passed on by councils that operate cemeteries and crematoria to families already facing bills in the tens of thousands of dollars to farewell a loved one.
"This cost will have to be passed onto grieving families, increasing the costs of burial and cremation at what is an already very challenging time," Local Government NSW president Derria Turley said in an update in April.
The Wollongong council spokesperson said the levy was not included in the new list of fees and charges as it was yet to be formally endorsed by the state government.
"We will assess the impact of these fees once they are confirmed."
For families in financial hardship there are charities that offer funds and interest free loans. Tender Funerals operates a benevolent fund where a portion of the fee for each funeral is set aside for those who would struggle to pay.
"Since COVID, we've seen a bit of an uptake in people needing assistance," Mr Bas said.
"It's a difficult thing for families to come up with $5000."
To prevent financial and other headaches, Mr Hansen said it was wise to determine how a person would like to be farewelled ahead of time.
"I've seen 50 year adults almost taking swings at each other because they're arguing over 'Mum didn't want that, Mum wanted this,'" he said.
"If they lay it out on paper for their family, it gives families a clear directive on what the family member wanted."
