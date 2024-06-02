174 pics showing the grit of the runners in the Wollongong Running Festival

Hundreds of runners showed up to Stuart Park to partake in the 2024 Wollongong Running Festival.
The clear morning on Sunday, June 2, was the perfect opportunity for the runners to compete in the event, with races in the five-kilometre, 10-kilometre, distances as well as a half marathon.
Plus a two-kilometre fun run as well for kids between five and 12.
Five-kilometre winner Issac Shaw said the run was "great".
"It was a bit of a solo time trial but lots of fun," he said.
The Wollongong local is currently training to run in the 10-kilometres distance but used the five-kilometre race as part of his training.
"It's sort of like a little rust buster in the middle of the season."
Ricky Thomson raced in the half marathon and had extra motivation going into the race.
"I actually trained quite hard for the Newcastle half marathon, like six weeks ago and I got sick on the day and completely died," he said.
"I didn't want to waste the training and I was so determined to get under sub 90 [minutes].
"I've been calling it the redemption run.
Mr Thomson finished his race in one hour and 29 minutes. Redemption sorted.
Maaz Goda said he was proud of his run, even before he checked his time.
"I think it was under four minutes a kilometre," he said.
Running two or three times a week to train, Mr Goda thinks he can do even better.
"While I was running there was a time I did get a stitch, so I realised I probably drank too much water or prepared a bit too much in the morning."
