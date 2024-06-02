A crude taunt on a strange Fairy Meadow house enters the art world

An "offensive" string of Italian words that defaced the side of a strange Fairy Meadow house is set to go on display in the Art Gallery of NSW.
Nick Santoro was named a finalist in the 2024 Sulman Prize for his painting 'Property boundary quarrel (neighbours)', which recreates the crude taunt that was spray-painted in red and blue on the house next door to his dying grandfather.
The painting was his way of "processing a very odd neighbour", with the muddled words now immortalised in the Sulman canon and the artwork placing the talented artist in the elite company of three-time finalists.
The graffiti-scrawled property, which has since been pulled down, hit the spotlight late last year after it wound up on the front page of the Mercury under the headline Bad Neighbours.
The newspaper article detailed a court case involving the home owner, John Albert Soster, a 60-year-old man who persistently taunted the couple next door, killed their trees and was caught peeping through the bedroom window while the wife exited the bathroom after a shower.
Soster was found guilty of destroying property, peeping or prying, and stalking and ordered to pay compensation, be of good behaviour and complete 100 hours of community service work.
For Santoro, the bizarre story was deeply personal, as his grandfather - who has since passed away - lived next door to Soster and two doors down from the victims in the court case.
While Santoro's family was not subject to the behaviour dealt with during Soster's hearing, they had their own issues with him and had to endure the daily sight of the message that faced their house: "va mona tu mare maledetta porca che ha fatta".
"That whole fiasco was quite close to home," Santoro said on Friday, May 31, a day after the 138 Archibald, Sulman and Wynne prize finalists were announced.
"But it was really mostly my auntie and my mother that had to deal with that person.
"That graffiti that was sprayed I believe was intended for my mum and my grandfather, who was dying at the time, because it was in Italian and that's the language that he spoke and that my mum and my auntie understand."
While Santoro's mother said the words were "so grammatically and syntactically incorrect that it doesn't really make a whole heap of sense" and one of the phrases could be used among friends, they regard it as "offensive" nonetheless.
He described the figures in the foreground as "nondescript and ambiguous, so they could be detectives, they could be secret agents, they could be lawyers or real estate people".
The 29-year-old artist, who has just completed a residency at Bundanon near Nowra, said it felt fantastic to have once again been selected as a finalist in the highly prestigious prize, a success made all the sweeter thanks to the artist doing the judging.
"I'm a really big fan of the artwork of the guest judge Tom Polo," Santoro said.
"It's a thrill to be in it but especially because it seems Tom liked the the artwork enough to put it in the prize in the year that he was judging the finalists."
Northern Illawarra artist Christopher Zanko, 31, also received a nod in the Wynne Prize, while Karen Black's portrait of iconic and much-adored Wollongong Art Gallery staff member Vivian Vidulich was chosen as an Archibald finalist. (Read about these entries here.)
The Archibald is awarded annually to the best portrait, while Wynne recognises either landscape paintings depicting Australian scenery or figure sculptures and the Sulman is for subject painting, genre painting or murals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.