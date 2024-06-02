Inside Wollongong's Rock 'N' Roll Wrestling tryouts as fans become pros

The night before selling out 400 tickets at City Diggers, Rock 'N' Roll (RNR) Wrestling was looking towards the future.
At the local wrestling organisation's training site in Berkeley, five young hopefuls were put through their paces to see if they had what it takes to step into the squared circle.
Oak Flats brothers Brock and Curtis Jones have been fans of wrestling since they were five years old.
"We'd get up every Saturday morning and watch it on the telly and whatnot," Curtis said.
"We've seen a couple of their [RNR] shows ... and been looking out for when they've had a tryout recently and so we came," Brock said.
When asked about their favourite wrestlers, both answered with the same name: Triple H (Hunter Hearst Helmsley).
RNR Wrestling has been on a roll lately with Saturday, June 1, being the second sellout show in a row.
The session was overseen by The Bachelor, one of RNR's ring veterans, who ran the contenders through some basic cardio drills to see where they were at physically.
The trainees were taken through a typical wrestling warm-up program: stretches, followed by a rapid-fire program of lunges, squats, sit-ups, push-ups and finally burpees.
The cold air from outside was quickly forgotten as the trainees began to break a sweat and struggle, with many choosing to switch to their knees during the push-ups.
"For a first session I feel like there's a lot of fitness to work on," Curtis said.
"I need to get back to the gym and start getting fit again, it's one of the reasons that motivated me to come and try out."
At the end of each set of exercises, the trainees appeared desperate for air, with the Bachelor watching carefully to make sure each and every rep was counted.
"We do this together, communication is key," he said as they made their way through the set.
The Bachelor decided to give the trainees a break at this point, organising for two veteran wrestlers to jump into the ring for an exhibition match.
During the demo, the two vets in the ring land hard, and loudly in the ring, and it echoes throughout the warehouse.
Afterwards those taking part in the tryouts were shown their first wrestling hold, the collar and elbow tie-up.
Relief washed over their faces as the cardio finished ... for now.
"This is the baseline for us," the Bachelor told the group.
The tryout attendees were invited to come back for another session to continue their road to Wrestlemania, while the wrestlers of RNR will be back in the ring in July for Rage In A Cage.
