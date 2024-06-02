Port Kembla's future as NSW's second container port no longer assured

Reports which scuppered the incomplete Maldon-Dombarton line are out of date and do not take into account the rapid growth of Western and South-West Sydney, and the growing links between that region and the Illawarra, a NSW Ports submission has stated.
The NSW government is currently revising its freight policy as the state grapples with the potential of a second container port in Newcastle and what this will mean for supply chains across the state.
In a submission as part of the reform consultation process, NSW Ports, which owns Port Kembla on a 99-year lease, has said that previous business cases that ruled out the long-awaited rail link between the Illawarra and south-western Sydney are out of date.
"Previous government business cases pre-dated Western Sydney Airport and did not factor in passenger services at all, nor did they factor in the growth in imported construction materials as local sources declined and Western Sydney's population boomed," NSW Ports CEO Marika Calfas said.
The report outlines that previous efforts were made to quantify the benefit of completing the line did not factor in the need for construction materials for the fast growing region, as well as the movement of people between the two regions.
"Transport for NSW, along with the NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure, should collaboratively explore rail connectivity from the Illawarra to western Sydney through an updated strategic business case."
Already, construction materials used for the expansion of Western Sydney including in the roads and structures for the new Western Sydney Airport, are imported through Port Kembla, including 350 rail wagons of cement per month.
Additional shipments of cement and other products by train are limited by the constrained Illawarra rail network, preventing more than the current 4200 truck movements saved per year.
"The Maldon-Dombarton Rail Line would establish a faster, more direct link between the Illawarra and Western Sydney for both freight and passenger services," Ms Calfas said.
"It would also significantly improve resilience on the network following extensive weather-related disruptions in recent years."
The demand for construction materials as well as the flow of people between the Illawarra and Western Sydney is only expected to grow, requiring government intervention to stop more freight from being loaded onto trucks.
"The Maldon-Dombarton Rail Line would provide a more direct rail connection between the Illawarra and Western Sydney for passengers and freight and would enable the sustainable movement of freight by reducing the growth of trucks on roads and traffic congestion," the submission states.
Since the project was cancelled in 1988, completing the rail link has been a common feature at election campaigns, however this has never materialised and the project remains as a bridge to nowhere, a half completed bridge over the Nepean River.
In the run up to the 2019 election, the then Labor opposition committed $50 million to progress the project, something Whitlam MP Stephen Jones affirmed in the lead up to the 2022 election, but there has been little progress since.
In the consultation paper released as part of the reform process, the NSW government said the rail line "remains possible", but the future of Port Kembla and the long-promised rail line was dealt a blow in April, when IPART decided the compensation figure that would be awarded to the Port of Newcastle, for lifting a block on that port importing containers.
The ruling opened the door to the Port of Newcastle building a container port, something the freight strategy paper acknowledges.
"This is an opportunity for both the port and its rail and road connections to expand into different types of uses," the report notes.
"Port Kembla has geographical challenges for road and rail connections due to a steep escarpment. This needs careful consideration if future container transport and other expansion is intended to occur."
Despite these geographic limitations, the NSW Ports submission makes the case for Port Kembla's retention as the state's second container port, due to its proximity to consumers in Western Sydney.
"The current container port policy allows Government to concentrate its investment in and around existing supply chains, without distracting funding to establishing new container supply chains which are not required," Ms Calfas said.
"This risks jeopardising future infrastructure spend on projects such as Maldon-Dombarton and Illawarra road upgrades."
