Port Kembla's future as NSW's second container port no longer assured

It sounds boring - right? A NSW government freight policy?
But how you get to and from Sydney in the future, where you work, live, and study, are all connected to whether this policy is right for Port Kembla.
NSW Ports has issued a warning in its submission to the government, saying that the Illawarra's future economic growth and liveability are at risk if it does not consider the huge growth of Western Sydney and its access to Port Kembla for both goods and passengers.
Reporter Connor Pearce has the story.
Thanks for reading,
Gayle Tomlinson, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.