Female pedestrian rushed to hospital after Figtree crash

A woman in her 60s has been rushed to hospital after a crash on Valley Drive this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the Figtree address around 3.30pm this afternoon after reports a woman in her 60s had been injured.
The reports indicated the cause was a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
NSW police and ambulance and ambulance units were called to the scene.
The crash occurred near the intersection with Terrie Avenue.
The woman has been taken to Wollongong Hospital where she remained in a stable condition on Sunday afternoon.
