Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Bushwalkers suffer hypothermia west of Jamberoo, woman falls while caving

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated June 3 2024 - 9:53am, first published 9:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency crews at Bungonia Caves and (far right) Budderoo National Park during two separate rescues on June 1 and June 2, 2024. Pictures VRA Rescue NSW - Cave Rescue Squad, Illawarra Police Rescue Squad
Emergency crews at Bungonia Caves and (far right) Budderoo National Park during two separate rescues on June 1 and June 2, 2024. Pictures VRA Rescue NSW - Cave Rescue Squad, Illawarra Police Rescue Squad

Three bushwalkers suffered hypothermia after going for an afternoon walk and becoming lost in bushland west of Jamberoo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.