Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Fairy Meadow townhouse plans should be knocked back: council

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
June 3 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A look at the original plans for a townhouse development in Bassett Street, Fairy Meadow. It is still three storeys in some places and a recommendation before the local planning panel is that it be refused.
A look at the original plans for a townhouse development in Bassett Street, Fairy Meadow. It is still three storeys in some places and a recommendation before the local planning panel is that it be refused.

A proposed Fairy Meadow townhouse development up to three storeys high should be knocked back, a Wollongong City Council report recommended.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.