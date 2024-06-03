Fairy Meadow townhouse plans should be knocked back: council

A proposed Fairy Meadow townhouse development up to three storeys high should be knocked back, a Wollongong City Council report recommended.
The suburban Bassett Street townhouse development includes 14 dwellings, seven of them planned to be three storeys high.
The original development application lodged in late 2022 had 16 townhouses, but that number was later reduced to 14 in amended plans.
When there were 16 townhouses, the council received 51 objections from the public but when the downsized application was put out on public exhibition a further 13 objections came back.
The development application has been sent to the Wollongong Local Planning Panel for a decision, with a council staff report recommending it be refused.
The reasons for the recommendation include insufficient detail in the flood modelling as part of the development application.
"The proposed built form generally results in an acceptable outcome in its context and a suitable balance of tree retention has been achieved through the landscape design," the council report stated.
"However, flooding and stormwater issues are significant and have not been resolved.
"It is anticipated that a design that provides an appropriate response to flooding/stormwater will result in different finished levels of the building."
That also created problems when it came to an exemption request given the maximum building height allowed was two storeys.
Without completed flood modelling, the council report recommended it was difficult to assess the request to overlook the height restrictions.
The objections raised during the public exhibition phase were largely around traffic and flooding.
In terms of the traffic objections, objectors felt it would lead to an "unacceptable" increase in vehicle movements.
"There will be increased traffic to Bassett Street, which is a narrow street built with smaller traffic movement in mind as was planned as a low density area," the report said in quoting objections.
"The area is not built for large amounts of traffic and would find it hard to cope with all the extra traffic and parking needs of additional properties in one tight corner."
The council report responded by noting a traffic study submitted as part of the application would be "relatively minor".
Concerns over flooding related to suggestions the increased runoff from the development's buildings and concrete roads and pathways would add to the amount water running into a creek behind Bassett Street and worsen the flooding in the street.
The Wollongong Local Planning Panel will meet to discuss the development application on Tuesday night.
