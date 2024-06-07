11 best things to do in the Illawarra this weekend

The long weekend is packed with something for everyone, from a Dragons home game to an all-day pizza celebration and multiple music festivals.
Here's your guide to what's on across the region from Friday to Sunday, June 7 to 9.
Support the Dragons as they take on Wests Tigers during Friday night football in Wollongong.
Ben Hunt, Jaydn Su'a and Zac Lomax are a good chance of playing against the Tigers after puling up well from their starring roles in the Origin opener.
When: 8pm on Friday.
Where: WIN Stadium, 46 Harbour Street, Wollongong. Details.
Tapestries, drawings and paintings that cover 60 years of Diana Wood Conroy's life as an artist will go on display in this stunning exhibition.
The official opening of An Archaeology of Woven Tapestry will feature an international guest speaker and a special performance from a quartet of male voices singing Carole King's song Tapestry. Light refreshments provided.
When: 1.30pm to 4pm on Saturday.
Where: Wollongong Art Gallery, 46 Burelli St, Wollongong. Details.
Pizza Gate will bring together chefs from across the Illawarra and Sydney for a fun-filled, something-for-everyone party at The Servo.
As well as all-day pizza, there's a gelato pop-up, natural wines, craft beers, live bands, DJs and lawn games.
When: Session 1: 12pm-3pm, Session 2: 3.30pm to 6pm or Session 3: 6.30pm to 10pm (adults only) on Sunday.
This two-day celebration of local distilleries and live music will take place in Gerringong's newest event space - a lovingly restored dairy co-op.
Expect local spirit tastings, specialty cocktails, food trucks and performances by Aussie acts including Little Quirks, Electric Ginger, The Sunbearer, Shaun Kirk and Sunday Lemonade.
When: Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 7pm.
Where: The Co-Op Gerringong, 18 Belinda Street, Gerringong. Details.
Head to Port Kembla's thriving, vibrant arts hub to snap up some affordable local art.
Browse the market stalls and surrounding art studios for paintings, ceramics, knitwear and more at this winter sale hosted by Red Point Art.
When: 10am to 2pm on Saturday.
Where:100 Wentworth Street, Port Kembla. Details.
Rifle through vintage threads, old records, mid-century furniture, as well as art and craft at these cool, quirky markets.
Stick around to enjoy the food trucks, brewery and wine maker pop-ups, DJs, listening posts and more.
When: 11am to 5pm on Saturday.
As well as estate grown wine, good food and a scenic backdrop, this year's festival boasts an impressive music line-up.
There's Icehouse, Alex Lloyd, Ash Grunwald, Marvell, Pallas Haze, Olivia Coggan and Rolling Holy on Saturday, and The Rubens, Pacific Avenue, Jack River, Daisy Pring, Darling Street and James Burton on Sunday.
When: 11am on Saturday and Sunday.
Where: Crooked River Estate in Gerringong. Details.
There's just over a week left to experience Illawarra's own Vivid festival.
Organisers recommend allowing 45 minutes to 1.25 hours to fully enjoy the fun and unique night-time adventure, with tickets only available online.
When: Until June 16.
Where: Blackbutt Forest Reserve in Shellharbour. Details.
In this series of monologues or duologues, creatives perform their own written works, or non-royalty works, in a cabaret-styled foyer performance space.
Enjoy a hot drink while sharing in this collection of short works, which will be broken into three parts with two 10-minute intervals.
When: 7.30pm to 9.30pm, Friday and Saturday.
Where: The Phoenix Theatre Cabaret, 24 Bridge Street, Coniston. Details.
It's market day at Bulli and that means dozens of boutique stalls offering handcrafted goods, street food, coffee, pastries and more.
There's live music, market vibes and more for the adults, and pony rides, facepainting and a sand pit for the kids.
When: 9am to 2pm on Sunday.
Where: Bulli Showground, Grevillea Park Rd, Bulli. Details.
Follow the beautiful Kiama coastline while supporting Kiama's 10th Red Cross fun run.
Pick from three distances: 5km and 8km events for walkers and runners and the half-marathon designed for serious runners only.
All events go past Kiama Blowhole and finish at Coronation Park, with proceeds going to the Australian Red Cross.
When and where: Various start times and locations on Sunday morning. Details.
