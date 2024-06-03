UOW announces closure of campus medical centre as health provider pulls out

The University of Wollongong will be without a medical centre for the second time in three years, with Grand Pacific Health closing its clinic at the main campus.
The university said Grand Pacific Health was leaving UOW to focus on supporting their communities through mental health and suicide prevention services.
The last day of operation for the UOW GP clinic will be June 27.
"They are no longer able to accept new patients and current patients will be contacted directly by GPH to help with the transition to an alternate primary health care service," the university said.
"UOW is committed to finding another healthcare provider or making alternative arrangements as quickly as possible to meet the needs of our student, staff, and campus communities."
Grand Pacific Health's Executive General Manager Jenny Valdivia said the decision to wind up the services at the university had been amicable.
"We're a fairly large organisation, so we're sort of made the decision to focus on other business activities," she said.
"It's been a real privilege working with university and delivering the clinic, and obviously supporting students and the broader UOW community through operating the clinic.
"It a good time for us to sort of focus on other priorities."
She said Grand Pacific Health was working working closely with the university to support patients.
"It has been a reasonably busy little clinic," she said.
"It's obviously a pretty convenient place for students to access care, and because the demand is certainly there the university is working really hard to find another provider for the clinic.
"Hopefully there won't be too much of a break in service."
Last week, the health provider celebrated the opening of the Shellharbour Medicare Mental Health Centre, a federal government initiative which provides free, walk-in mental health support for kids, young people and adults.
However Ms Valdivia said the timing of the opening was simply a coincidence, as it had been operating for some months and had not impacted the decision to close the UOW service.
Grand Pacific Health has been operating the UOW clinic since early 2022, after the closure of the previous clinic in mid-2021.
Back then, the Campus Clinic which had been operating for five years shut citing an inability to negotiate a lease with the university and inadequate facilities as the reason.
Two of the doctors and most of the staff moved to a new clinic in Thirroul.
Health Direct is available for immediate health advice on 1800 022 222 anytime (24 hours, 7 days a week).
Bupa members also have 24/7 access to Australian online doctors when they have a simple medical issue. Visit the Bupa website for more information
