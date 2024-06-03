Eagle Rays fire early shot in inaugural Group Seven open women's tackle competition

A few weeks ago it looked like the Stingrays would not field a side in Group Seven's inaugural open women's tackle competition.
Fortunately the Stingrays merged with Albion Park and managed to enter a team in the five-team competition, which kicked-off on the weekend.
On Sunday the Eagle Rays kicked off their campaign by recording a comprehensive 54-4 victory over the Nowra Bomaderry Jets at Bomaderry Sporting Complex, much to the pleasure of their coach Jordyn Preston.
"It feels amazing to secure our first win of the season, especially with such a convincing score," Preston said.
"A few weeks ago we weren't even sure we would have a team, we had to merge with Albion Park just two weeks ago, so we're actually now the Eagle Rays.
"Despite having only two training sessions as a merged team, I was truly impressed with how the girls came together with a positive attitude and just kept turning up for each other throughout the game.
"We had a few standouts in our game however, I was extremely impressed with Tiana Kore. Her strong carries were incredibly hard to stop, her defence was solid, and she constantly looked for more work, keeping us on the front foot."
Kore also crashed over for two of the Eagle Rays' 10 tries.
Grace Adams and Lily Eggleton also bagged doubles, while Riley Scott, Jazmin Silvestri, Alyssa O'Sullivan, and Kyah Tunbridge also scored a try each.
Scott finished with 18 points for the game courtesy of a try and seven goals.
Danika Phillips scored Nowra's sole try.
Preston was ecstatic with how her team started the season and is hopeful the Eagle Rays will continue to improve as the season progresses.
"Our team goal is to keep building and improving every week to secure us that grand final spot. We want to be the team to take home that trophy at the end of the season," she said.
Meantime, in the other round one fixture, Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs downed Shellharbour Sharks 16-4.
The competition will not play during the June long-weekend, with round two fixtures slated for June 15-16.
