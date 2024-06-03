'A huge demand': New childcare and co-working space opens in Wollongong

Like many Illawarra parents, Figtree dad Rick Sawyer and his partner Amanda have had trouble finding childcare for their 16-month-old Finn.
"We've tried a few places, and it's just really difficult to find anywhere that has spaces open, particularly for nurseries," Mr Sawyer said.
"The wait list for a lot of places is like a couple of hundred."
With both of them combining work in Sydney with working from home, they jumped at the chance to enrol Finn in a novel childcare option - Bubbadesk - which just opened in Wollongong.
Located at the Innovation Campus, Bubbadesk has two tenancies in one building - with a co-working office at one end of the corridor and a childcare space at the other.
When parents like Rick and Amanda book a space in the office, they also pay for eight hours of childcare just down the hall.
Mr Sawyer said the family was paying about $140 a day for the desk space and childcare.
Billed as a co-working space, this amount is not eligible for the government's child care subsidies, but can be a tax deduction.
"We like it because you're never late to pick them up, the commute is very quick and it's nice that you can just grab your kid and go and have a little run around together outside, because you're right here," Mr Sawyer said.
He said it also meant both he and his partner could do the childcare/work juggle.
"In the couple of weeks I've been here, it's about a fifty-fifty split between mums and dads," he said.
The new Wollongong location is BubbaDesk's fourth, with the business started by Lauren Perrett in 2022 after her own experience trying to find childcare.
There are also spaces in Erina, in the Central Coast, as well as St Leonards and Caringbah.
Ms Perrett said there was a "huge demand" for extra child care spaces in Wollongong, especially due to the number of people who commute to Sydney and work a few days a week from home.
She said the business also had clients who preferred not to be away from their children when returning to work.
"When I had my first child and was returning to work in 2022, the thought of leaving him at a daycare just didn't sit well with me and I didn't want to be away from him," she said.
"With the world moving towards the hybrid work model, it just made sense for me to find a solution where he could be close to me.
"I trialled a nanny, but could only justify the spending for a half day because it does add up, and obviously it's not tax deductible, so I floated the idea with my mother's group, around all pitching in for nannies and getting an office space.
"The more I looked into it, the more I realised that there was a real need for the market of childcare to have a bit of a disruption."
She said the centre was staffed with "nannies on steroids".
"We hand pick our team members more on general experience versus specific qualifications, so that opens up the pool to be able to hire career nannies that have done this for 20 years," she said.
"These people are able to have a great relationship with the parents as well as the children which is obviously really important as the parents remain on site."
She said a number of Bubbadesk's clients had employers helping to supplement the cost of childcare, due to their spaces being tax deductible.
"As a co-working space it can be a tax deduction," she said, adding that this had financial benefits for individuals too.
"In general, your average work from home household probably earns 200k-plus, maybe more.
"So by the time you do the math on the childcare subsidy on that household income, and then what you would get back on your tax return if you were eligible, it actually can turn out to be more cost effective to use Bubbadesk than it is to use childcare subsidies."
