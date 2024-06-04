Mums stuck on the Illawarra's four-year childcare waitlists have had enough

If you want to get a glimpse into the Illawarra's child care crisis, you only have to take a quick scroll through some of the local mums groups on Facebook.
Almost daily, there's a post from someone "at a loss" or "hoping for a miracle" as they become more and more desperate to find care for their children before they return to work.
And while this clearly creates significant personal stress, new research from two Illawarra women who started a child care advocacy group after seeing the relentless posts on social media has found there's a massive financial and social costs to the problem too.
In a submission to the Productivity Commission's Inquiry into Early Childhood Education, research by Summer May Finlay and Belinda Jackson found 33 per cent of Illawarra families seeking childcare were losing more than $50,000 a year in earnings because they couldn't get a spot.
A further 49 per cent lost somewhere between $10,000 and $50,000 a year, and almost 60 per cent of their survey respondents had been on waiting lists for more than 18 months.
"At a conservative estimate, that's a total loss of $1.3 million of income per annum for our [73] respondents," their submission said.
"This, in turn, not only affects their household budgets but also represents a loss to the economy in the Illawarra and the long-term impact of the individuals' superannuation balances."
Last year, Ms Jackson, a Woonona mum of two children aged three and 10 months, was one of the people driven to vent her frustration on Facebook.
On maternity leave with her second child, she had her kids' names down on 20 different child care centres and a system to work out which ones she'd recently called to see if spots were available.
Despite being on waitlists for nearly three years for her daughter, Aspen, she was still unable to find childcare close to home.
"I put out a message on Facebook because I was just getting a bit sick of seeing so many people post every week that they're looking for childcare," she said.
"So many people have been waiting for three years or more to get a spot and it just seemed like this is a big problem, but everyone's just kind of accepted that."
She asked if anyone wanted to band together to try to meet with local politicians and agitate for change.
University of Wollongong academic Summer May Finlay answered the call, as she was also on maternity leave with her second child and facing her own childcare struggles.
For instance, Dr Finlay said one centre she phoned when looking for a place for her eldest daughter told her they had a wait list of 800 people
"Part of the problem is everyone's got their names at multiple places, so you actually don't know if that's a genuine 800, but you don't have any choice but to put your name down everywhere to try to get in," she said.
She said finding places was becoming more and more difficult, and was set to become even more difficult in the future if nothing changes.
"I think it's largely because, particularly during COVID, we saw a lot of people leaving Sydney to come down to the Illawarra," she said.
"We've had an influx of people and what that's done is put pressure on our existing childcare."
Thirroul mum of two Emily Cukalevski, who met Ms Jackson through her mothers group and has joined the push for better childcare availability, said she had been on waiting lists at various Illawarra childcare centres for almost four years.
"I put my name down when I was 12 weeks pregnant and my three-year-old daughter still hasn't been offered a spot in a lot of the places," she said, adding that she now contends with a 40-minute round trip to drop her daughter at daycare.
Ms Cukalevski, who is now struggling to find care for her younger son, said it was particularly hard to get a spot for children aged under two.
"My daughter's preschool is for over two-year-olds so he can't go there, so we're now trying to work out whether my parents might be able to take him for a day a week, or if we could afford a nanny," she said.
"A lot of the government initiatives are focused on preschool - which is important too - but it's hardest here to get care for kids aged under two.
"Like me, all of my friends put their names down when they are just pregnant, and they still don't get spots by the time you return to work."
Between October 2023 and January this year, Ms Jackson and Dr Finalay conducted their survey as a way to better understand the region's childcare landscape.
"It was shocking to me that a third of people estimated that they've lost $50,000 in 12 months because they haven't got adequate childcare," Dr Finlay said, of the findings.
"That's a phenomenal amount of money in a time where we've got a cost of living crisis."
"Some of the people we talked to were nurses and school teachers - who are vital within our communities - and they're not being able to go back to work because they can't get childcare."
Since early this year, they have met with a raft of local, state and federal representatives, including federal Minister for Early Childhood Education Anne Aly.
Dr Finlay said she was buoyed by their acknowledgement of the problem, but said a huge multi-pronged response was needed and would probably take some time.
"This isn't something that my kids will benefit from, but I'm hoping that my the time they're in high school, at least other people won't be facing the same problems," she said.
She said there was a need for better pay to attract child care workers, as well as more centres in areas of need.
"The biggest challenge we also have is the infrastructure, so I'd really like to see businesses in the Illawarra providing childcare," she said.
"And we know that when big housing estates or buildings are put in they need to think about parking, roads and other infrastructure like hospitals - so we need to see childcare needs being built into planning applications.
"Childcare is an essential part of a healthy economy and I think it needs to be built into the planning legislation."
Dr Finlay and Ms Jackson are urging other women to share their struggles and contact their local politicians at all levels of government to push for change.
"Every single voter could write to their local MP - state and federal - and express this as a concern," Dr Finlay said.
"Parents or prospective parents need to start agitating, because it needs to be consistent pressure to make sure it doesn't fall off the agenda."
