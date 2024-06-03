Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Drunk driver doesn't remember Berkeley crash, court told

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
June 3 2024 - 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The access road to Berkeley Sports Club. Picture from Google Maps
The access road to Berkeley Sports Club. Picture from Google Maps

A driver who smashed into a parked car in Berkeley while more than three times the legal alcohol limit does not remember the crash, a court has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.