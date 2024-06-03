Drunk driver doesn't remember Berkeley crash, court told

A driver who smashed into a parked car in Berkeley while more than three times the legal alcohol limit does not remember the crash, a court has heard.
Police officers found Raymond Patrick Barker, 43, behind the wheel of a red Haval SUV parked in a bus zone on Northcliffe Drive about 10pm on the night of Friday, January 26 this year.
The Bundanoon resident appeared well-intoxicated, police reported: he was glassy-eyed, slurring his words, rambling, and unsteady on his feet.
There was also damage to the front of his car and while he claimed his ex-partner had done it, it looked to be the result of a crash.
That crash had occurred about an hour earlier on the access road to Berkeley Sports Club, where Barker had run head-on into a Volkswagen Tiguan parked on the street.
He drove around for a short time before stopping in the bus zone, where police found him.
While Barker denied the crash at the time he eventually admitted to it, pleading guilty at Wollongong Local Court to driving with high-range drink-driving.
Agreed facts tendered to the court said Barker had continued to deny the crash to police on the night of January 26, despite several witnesses informing officers that he was responsible.
He kept changing his version of events, and initially claimed he had not been drinking alcohol but later said he had, but only after parking the car, which was still running when police found him.
Barker was breath-tested and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station for a further test, which returned a result of 0.187.
Defence lawyer Patrick Schmidt told Wollongong Local Court on Friday, May 31 that his client could not remember the crash and had parked in the bus zone because the car's radiator had overheated and could not be driven any further.
Mr Schmidt said his client had had issues previously but had remained clean of the drug ice for six years, which was commedable.
Barker suffered anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, Mr Schmidt said, and had completed the traffic offenders program.
He said his client's actions were a "grave mistake" and Barker had told him he was "happy to never drive again".
Prosecutor Sergeant Richard Novatin said the offence was aggravated by the collision, and it was lucky no one was injured or killed.
He said deterring Barker from committing similar offences in future was a big consideration, as was dissuading others.
Magistrate Claire Girotto fined Barker $2000 and disqualified him from driving for nine months, backdated to the date of the offence.
Barker will also have to use an interlock device on his car for two years once the disqualification period has ended.
No conviction was recorded for an offence of stopping in a bus zone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.