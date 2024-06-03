Workers in Whitlam alone miss out on $28 million in superannuation payments

Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones says workers are missing out on $3 to 4 billion annually due to unpaid super - and people in his electorate are being losing multiple millions every year.
Data from the Australian Tax Office shows one in four workers in Mr Jones' electorate of Whitlam were underpaid their super entitlements - and that shortfall alone was valued at $28 million.
Speaking with workers from Gloria Jeans in Corrimal, who claim they were shorted tens of thousands of dollars in super contributions by their employer, Mr Jones said stories like the one of the workers is why the Government is planning to bring in payday super.
Payday super, which will come into effect from July 1, 2026, will require employers to pay super to their employees at the same time as salary and wages.
"The important priority of the government is to ensure that superannuation is treated in the same way that wages are," Mr Jones said.
"It's not an optional extra that companies pay their worker, it's something that is paid and paid on time."
The government is also giving workers more rights to chase superannuation themselves, either directly or through their union.
"At the moment it's up to the tax office to chase the debt ... previously under the old law they didn't have the individual right to or capacity to chase the debt, it was a debt owed to the tax office."
"That's got to change."
For workers who haven't been paid their super like Jason Baxter who worked at Gloria Jeans, the change is a positive one.
"I've had so many people that I've reached out to saying they've done the debt to the ATO and it's come back saying 'We found you in favour of this,' but they haven't heard anything back," Mr Baxter said.
"It's not right that these people have done the right thing, they've gone to the ATO submitted and then just never heard anything back ... to have that change is just incredible."
Beyond missing out on superannuation which is rightly theirs, there are additional problems associated with the failure to pay the entitlement.
Mr Jones says payday super will make it more transparent to whether you have been paid your super and prevent situations like another Gloria Jean's employee Rikki-lee Wardle's who had accounts closed due to lack of super payments.
"It will eliminate what happened to me ... If I got alerted earlier on I would have been able to put my own contributions in," Ms Wardle said.
Account fees on the super account evaporated what was left in Ms Wardle's account.
Mr Jones said in a press release "super theft is theft, and you will be caught".
"While most do the right thing, I want to remind our community that employers are required to pay a percentage of their employee's salary or wages into a super fund in addition to wages."
