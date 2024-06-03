Photos: Figtree Saints power past Kiama in AFL South Coast

Figtree Saints head into the June long-weekend break firmly entrenched in second place of the AFL South Coast women's premier division after powering past Kiama on Saturday to record a comfortable 11.9 75 to 1.0 6 victory.
The big win over the Power at Figtree Sports Oval was the Saints fifth triumph from six starts.
Kyle Emley was enjoying the progress being made by his players during his first year as Figtree Saints head coach.
"It's been a pretty positive start to the season," he said.
'I'm getting to know the girls. Obviously this is my first year at the club so I'm just trying to build relationships and learn a bit more about the group.
"I think the group is also just constantly trying to learn as well and improve. I think we're seeing some real improvements every week."
Figtree's only loss this season came at the hands of defending champions Wollongong Lions.
"The Lions are very good, they've won the last few comps I think," Emley said.
"They're obviously the team to beat again this year. They have a lot of depth and really strong culture, they're really difficult to beat.
"I can't remember the last time they lost, it's been a very long time. This presents a really good challenge for all teams across the comp to try and and close the gap."
The Saints showed good signs on Saturday that they were making good strides to close the gap.
Emley was especially impressed at how well Figtree played as a team, with no real standout players stepping up in their win over the Power.
"We tried some players in some different positions and it seemed to work, everyone played well across the board," he said.
"We also gave a debut to teenager Isabella Roso and she handled herself really well.
"It was pleasing to have a range of different players come into the team and see them do well at prem level.
"We are trying to grow the experience of the whole group. We had a really good performance across our reserves as well.
"It's just pleasing also that we are getting good numbers at training and we are starting to see some good improvements on the weekend."
Figtree Saints also celebrated Indigenous Round on Saturday, with all of the club's players, including those playing in the men's premier division, wearing a special Indigenous jersey partly designed by a female reserve-grade player.
"She also did a Welcome to Country and we had a smoking ceremony where she talked about the design of the jumper and the significance of it," Emley said.
"The day also doubled as a charity fundraiser for multiple sclerosis.
"We had a bit of a bake sale and raised some much needed funds for MS research.
"We had a good crowd there watching four good games of footy. it was a really good weekend for the club."
Only the Wollongong Lions have a better record than Figtree, winning all six-games they've played this season.
But the Lions were pushed all the way in their latest win, downing a gallant Wollongong Bulldogs 1.3 9 to 1.0 6 at Keira Oval on Saturday.
Libby Hall kicked the all important goal for the Lions and was one of Wollongong's best players alongside Yve Fittock, Kirsty Philpott, Tazmin Fulcher, Lauren Myers and Lara Clifford.
In the other round eight fixture Bomaderry Tigers downed Northern Districts Tigers 4.39 33 to 0.3 3 at Hollymount Park.
Meantime, in the men's premier division on Saturday, Wollongong Lions 8.15 63 beat Kiama Power 5.5 35, Figtree Kangaroos 7.9 51 beat Wollongong Bulldogs 3.9 27 and the Northern Districts Tigers 6.13 49 beat Shellharbour City Suns 3.2 20.
