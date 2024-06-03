Port Kembla skate park gets plenty of support

A Port Kembla skate park has been given an overwhelming thumbs up following community feedback.
Though a minority suggested the money should be put to better use than building "a place for violence and drugs".
Wollongong City Council carried out a report to gauge the public's opinion of the proposed location of the skate park in King George V Oval.
Eighty people responded to the call for feedback, with 68 of them approving of the location.
"Supporters of the skate facility highlighted its potential to enhance community identity, support youth activities and provide a positive recreational space that encourages physical activity and social interaction," the council feedback report stated.
"The facility is seen as a significant asset that would cater to diverse age groups and promote a healthier, more vibrant community."
It also noted some of those now opposing the skate park could be swayed if a certain approach was taken.
The skate park at King George V Oval started out as a DIY home-school project during COVID in 2021 for Will Mitry and son Louie.
In 2022 the council announced plans to tear down the skate park, in part because it did not meet Australian standards, though it soon got a stay of execution.
The current plans for a permanent facility started late last year, when the local chamber of commerce got a $500,000 grant from the state government for the park.
Among the comments in support were "good distance away from road and residential houses", "community needs spaces to play and participate in physical activity" and "provides a service that is free".
Among the opponents of the park was one person who felt "the skate space will create a place for violence and drugs".
Another took issue with the park's DIY origins.
"A small minority skating group who desire and skate park which was initially set up illegally should not be rewarded with money or this behaviour," the commenter said.
Others felt the location would create too much noise and it was too close to homes "making it feel unsafe when people are there at all hours".
The feedback report noted there could be approaches that may change the opinions of those currently against the skate park.
"While the majority are in favour, addressing the concerns by considering appropriate materials and features/elements, and safety by design could enhance the project's acceptance and success," the report stated.
